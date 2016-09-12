More than beauty - Betty Cantrell's dad on Miss America

The father of 2016 Miss America Betty Cantrell explains what it is really like for his daughter, and what is next for the 22-year-old from Warner Robins, Georgia. Video by Liz Fabian
Cop rescues trapped dog sent under house to fetch dead cat

Bibb County sheriff's deputy Coleman Lewis freed a dog named Chip that was snagged under a house on Oglesby Place in Macon, Georgia, on Saturday. The dog's owner had sent it under the house to fetch a dead cat. Chip was stuck for about 30 minutes when his collar became ensnared on a wire in the dirt crawl space beneath a house on Oglesby Place.

Christopher Calmer in his cell on the morning after he moaned in pain during court proceedings

Jurors tasked with determining if Christopher Calmer is competent to stand trial in the 2014 fatal shooting of Monroe County deputy Michael Norris watched a series of videos of Calmer in his jail cell on the night after, and morning after, he moaned and cried out in pain during a May 12, 2016, pretrial hearing. When Calmer reported to court May 13, 2016, he was provided with a recliner to sit in during the proceedings to better accommodate his complaints of pain. This video showed Calmer as he got ready for court May 13, 2016. Video by Amy Leigh Womack

