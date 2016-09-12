More than beauty - Betty Cantrell's dad on Miss America

Jurors tasked with determining if Christopher Calmer is competent to stand trial in the 2014 fatal shooting of Monroe County deputy Michael Norris watched a series of videos of Calmer in his jail cell on the night after, and morning after, he moaned and cried out in pain during a May 12, 2016, pretrial hearing. When Calmer reported to court May 13, 2016, he was provided with a recliner to sit in during the proceedings to better accommodate his complaints of pain. This video showed Calmer as he got ready for court May 13, 2016. Video by Amy Leigh Womack