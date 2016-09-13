Hispanic entrepreneur building furniture and community

LOS ANGELES - The gig: Francisco Pinedo, 53, is chief executive of Cisco Bros., a fast-growing manufacturer known for environmentally friendly design and practices in its home furnishings business. Carrying the Cisco nickname that Pinedo has answered to since his childhood in Mexico, six Cisco Home stores operate in California. The company's furniture, which ranges in price from $595 to $12,000, also shows in a gallery at New York City's ABC Carpet & Home. Revenue has been growing about 20 percent a year for the past five years, Pinedo said, and the company has branched into new products, including textiles. "We're not contemporary or traditional," he said. "We try to cover the entire architectural landscape of Los Angeles."