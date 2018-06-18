Here's a place for delicious Japanese at a fair price

This restaurant up on the hill off of Riverside Drive can be out-of-sight-out-of-mind, but it may be the prettiest and most ambient of all our Japanese venues.
The lush landscaping leads you to an Edo period-inspired wooden door, and inside you will be greeted by a charming woman.
At this point, you must choose: teppanyaki group dining or menu table dining? This particular evening we chose the latter, but we have often chosen to watch our dinner cooked before us with jokes and magic interwoven.
While we waited for our appetizers, I walked around to find the many nooks and crannies here. At the front and to the left are several hibachi tables, many lit from behind by paper-like shoji. In the risen middle, where we sat this time, is the sushi counter and several four-top tables.
To the back right is a little private enclave with four booths — I don't know what makes this area so charming, perhaps feng shui (called fusui in Japan). To the far right is the bar.
Back at the table, our fried shumai (shrimp dumplings) and slap happy shrimp arrived. The shumai were like hush puppies stuffed with shrimp, highly recommended for $4.99. Next time I would order the regular shrimp tempura instead of their version of bang bang shrimp for $7.95.
There's a sampler platter of four fried items for $12.50, but on the kitchen entree menu page is the bento, which has a better mix of appetizers and sushi for $20.95. Speaking of sushi, they have a photo book of beautiful sushi along with a paper order form that designates spicy items as well as cooked ones.
I wasn't crazy about the headache roll (should've seen that coming), but the mermaid roll was as delicious as it was photogenic. Along with the usual choices, they've added an asparagus roll, a kiwi special (you'll have to ask), and several with Icelandic tobico.
The large hibachi salmon filet with vegetables for $14.95 and the teriyaki chicken for $13.95 each came with rice, yaki noodles, soup, and salad, creating a generous meal for a reasonable price.
Lunch is also reasonable, featuring bento boxes for around $8 and sushi boxes for around $11. Whether you are a newbie to Japanese food or a connoisseur, you are certain to find something delicious for a fair price.
Restaurant: Shogun Japanese Restaurant
Address: 900 Northwoods Plaza, Macon
Phone: 478-743-3100
Hours: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4:30-9:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 4:30-10 p.m. Saturday, 4:30-9 p.m. Sunday
Payment: Credit card, cash
Smoking: No
Alcohol: Yes
Kids menu: Yes
Noise level: Low
Wheelchair accessible: Yes
Health rating: 97
Website: shogunjapaneserestaurantga.com
Price range: $8.50-$27.50
Rating: 3 stars
