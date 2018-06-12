This local pizza restaurant offers delivery (plus, chicken and waffles)

You can find Zoner's Pizza in the same spot on Forsyth Road as the previous Stoner's Pizza Joint, whose name was purchased by another company.
It's a lot the same with a few significant differences. First, they have waffles now. They're smallish Belgian waffles with pearl sugar crystals baked into them, so they're a little crunchy and a lot sweet.
Now that Herschel Walker's Athens restaurant has closed, the former Georgia football player has licensed the "Herschel Walker's Famous Waffle" name to the Zoner's stores, where they are served as both dinner and dessert. Get them with sausages from Savannah or andouille with maple syrup, with pulled pork and barbecue sauce, or with fried chicken. If you want them sweet only, get them made into a cheesecake waffle sandwich, sprinkled with powdered sugar and drizzled with syrup. You can also get them plain or in a pizza and wing deal.
Walker also licensed his name for Zoner's wings, which are large and a fair price. Zoner's wings come in slightly different flavors than Stoner's. Gone are the rajun Cajun and red dragon. Now you can order spicy barbecue, sweet and spicy Asian and teriyaki. All other flavors remain on the menu.
A few other new additions include a tropical pineapple salad with coconut and smoked chicken; a meat trio salad with ham, smoked chicken, and bacon; and a tropical BLT with smoked chicken, bacon, and honey mustard on pizza dough bread. Pizza, calzones, stromboli and lasagna remain the same.
While the food is pretty good, I'm not crazy about the dim lighting and overall lack of ambiance in the store location. My advice is order from home using their slick new website. Just click on any menu item and get another click menu of options with prices for each one. If you're looking for local pizza with delivery, Zoner's can get it to you quick.
Restaurant: Zoner's Pizza
Address: 4524 Forsyth Road, Suite 308
Phone: 478-254-2500
Hours: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-11 p.m. Sunday
Payment: Credit card, cash
Smoking: No
Alcohol: No
Kids menu: No
Noise level: Low
Wheelchair accessible: Yes
Health rating: 97
Website: www.zonersmacon.com
Price range: $7.69-$12.99
Rating: 2.5 stars
