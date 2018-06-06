If you're looking for authentic Mexican food in Macon, try this restaurant

Este lugar es muy delicioso!
(Translation: This place is very delicious!)
Ricky's Taco Shop is so authentic it makes me want to write this whole review in Spanish. But since I can’t speak Spanish without Google, English it is.
Barely bigger than the tiny drive-up window itself, the shop is very unassuming. It’s take-away only, and cooks make it while you’re at the window, so plan accordingly.
I clogged up the line with my large order, but I saw someone go to the cars behind me and start taking orders to keep things moving.
Note to self: when you have a big order, write it down, take it to the walk-up window and wait for your order.
Owner Ricky Perez picks out all the ingredients himself from a market in Atlanta every weekend, and you can tell the difference.
He brings back only wild-caught flounder for the fish tacos, still-hot tortillas from El Milagro in Norcross, and hand-picked meats from the butcher.
Everything is made from scratch each morning and put together fresh to order.
If he's willing to do all this to make sure you get the healthiest, best tasting Mexican food in Middle Georgia, you should at least try eating his authentic version of your Tex-Mex favorites (but he's perfectly willing to tailor it to your tastes).
We had two gigantic $7.50 burritos, one with chicken and one with carne asada (marinated beef). These beauties were so big, we had half each day for lunch. We got two of each kind of taco — al pastor (pork), steak, and chicken, at just $2.25 each.
The quesadilla was unlike any quesadilla we've ever had, literally stuffed with chicken, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, salsa, and sour cream for $6.50. One of these took two meals to finish as well.
The $4.25 chile rellenos are the most authentic I've had in Macon, with a poblano charred on the grill and put in a plastic bag overnight, then skinned and filled with cheese and battered in egg white before getting fried. Though there's no meat in a real chile relleno, the cooks are happy to turn it into a burrito with chicken, steak, or pork for you for a small extra charge.
Keep up with daily specials on Facebook. Sometimes the shop runs out of very popular items and will post immediately when that happens.
Though the window is only open on weekdays, Ricky's Taco Shop caters events. Since it is a family business, with Perez's mom doing the cooking and his son taking the orders, you're sure to get to know them when you come back at least once a week.
Restaurant: Ricky’s Taco Shop
Address: 3717 Mercer University Drive, Macon
Phone: 478-200-4476
Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday
Payment: credit card, cash
Smoking: no
Alcohol: no
Kids Menu: no
Noise Level: low
Wheelchair accessible: yes
Health Rating: 95
Website: www.facebook.com/RickysTacoShop
Price range: $3-$8.50
Rating: 3.5 stars
