Don't miss Satterfield's before the downtown barbecue joint closes

It's the end of an era. After a 35-year run, Satterfield's is calling it a day. This column is a tribute to one of the finest, most consistently wonderful restaurants this town has ever known, and you have until June 29 to pay your regards.
If you've never been, let me set the scene. Unless you come early, you'll be squeezing your car into the last spot available in the parking lot. You'll open the screen door, which will slam shut behind you. The little screened porch was always chilly in the winter and toasty in the summer, but sometimes it was just right.
The wooden floors and low ceiling inside make you feel cozy until the pig stuff everywhere takes your full attention. A step-down area on the left has weird plants and windows everywhere, but you usually end up being taken to the right, hidden by the wall behind the cashier.
After quick service from your waitress (always a waitress), you'll get a perfectly salted bowl of boiled peanuts. Your hands start tearing them apart with a mind of their own while you chat about the crazy stuff on the walls. Within 10 minutes, your barbecue sandwich, smoked turkey salad, trio of goblets or piglets, a Q-ban, and/or brisket are in front of you, begging to be eaten.
And even though you're stuffed on squash casserole, homemade mashed potatoes, and mac and cheese, you've got to get that banana pudding with real meringue on top one more time. You might even take some home along with some peach or apple cobbler and some key lime or pecan pie for the desperate times.
Here's the good news: Satterfield's catering will continue, and Fish N' Pig will still have most of your favorites from Satterfield's. Even so, nothing will quite ever be the same as this little wooden house on New Street, and we will all miss it dearly.
That'll do, Pig. That'll do.
Restaurant: Satterfield's
Address: 120 New Street
Phone: 478-742-0352
Hours: 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday
Payment: Credit card, cash
Smoking: No
Alcohol: No
Kids menu: Yes
Noise Level: Medium
Wheelchair accessible: Yes
Health rating: 91
Website: www.satterfieldscatering.com
Price range: $7-$11
Rating: 4 stars
