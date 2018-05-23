Get a Southern brunch at this Thai restaurant in Macon

Macon has come a long way, gastronomically. If you were looking for a Thai restaurant 10 years ago, you might have found something on a Chinese restaurant's menu at best. Now there are two across from each other on Cherry Street, and you really can't go wrong with either one.
Ladda Bistro is on the Theatre Macon side of the street and is owned by the same chef who once owned the fantastic but under-visited Rain on Presidential Parkway. He is one of the few chefs who comes out to see how you liked everything and loves to chat with you about suggestions or praises. In fact, every member of his staff will chat with you as little or as much as you would like.
I reviewed the restaurant when it first opened a little more than a year ago, but I hadn't tried its brunch at that time.
One thing I really like about the brunch is that you can still order from the regular lunch menu as well — because we really can't come here without an order of pad Thai and Ladda's (should be) famous ribs. We also had springs rolls and chicken patties, which shouldn't be missed.
Come at brunch time on the weekends, though, and you can choose from a delicious range of Southern dishes. At $16, the smoked salmon Benedict with creamy hollandaise and a crispy hash brown cake is the perfect blend of smoky, smooth, and a tiny bit of tartness. For another $2, you can get jumbo lump crab cakes instead of the salmon.
The $10 chicken and waffles showcases hand-breaded white meat chicken on a Belgian waffle with syrup, and a three-egg omelet is just $9. We also couldn't pass up the open-faced biscuits with sausage gravy for just $6. If you want a high-class grits bowl, try it with any two choices among andouille, bacon, sausage gravy, cheddar cheese or shrimp.
Next time we'll try the creme brulee French toast with fruit and whipped cream for $9.
We've always enjoyed sitting at the sidewalk tables here, especially before the afternoon sun heats up. Get a sweet, milky Thai tea or a boozy mimosa and watch the world go by as you hunker down on some Southern grub.
Restaurant: Ladda Bistro
Address: 442 Cherry Street
Phone: 478-812-8138
Hours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 4-9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday
Payment: Cash, credit
Smoking: No
Alcohol: Yes
Kids Menu: No
Noise Level: Low
Wheelchair accessible: Yes
Website:www.laddabistro.com
Price range: $8-$24
Rating: 3.5 stars
