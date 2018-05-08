Sushi Thai looks beautiful, but the food doesn't live up to expectations

Sushi Thai in Warner Robins has had a beautiful makeover and feels like it's in a much larger city. The decor is in calming tones of brown, tables are set elegantly with black napkins in tall glasses, and creative seating gives you many options, from couples to large groups. Unfortunately, the food does not live up to its surroundings.
Our charming server was very helpful and even called the owner over when she found out it was our first visit. The owner, also charming and friendly, told us all about the renovations and what items we should choose. Lovely music added to the ambiance and created a very relaxing mood.
We started with a show-stopper display of sushi called the Seafarer. This lovely wooden display covered with 6 pieces of sashimi, 5 pieces of nigiri, and a shrimp tempura roll was $22.95 and plenty enough for two or even three people. We also took our server's suggestion and substituted the Bruce Lee Roll for an extra three dollars, and it was the best part of the boat. With spicy crab and shrimp tempura inside and avocado, drizzled spicy mayo and eel sauce on top, this delightful roll was consumed by us in minutes. The other offerings on the boat, though, were not as impressive. The sashimi and nigiri pieces, though beautiful, were too warm and smelled too fishy to be fresh.
To ensure that we tried their Thai food as well as their sushi, we ordered the classic chicken larb and the shrimp green curry. The curry, pleasantly spiced at medium, was fragrant and filling. I could not eat the chicken larb for the smell. I rarely have an adverse reaction to the smell of a food — especially Thai food — but I tried two bites and had to box it up. Even later at home I found the smell too off-putting.
We also had a delicious order of spring rolls and a fun dessert of doughnuts and condensed milk with peanuts. Our total bill was around $70 for two of us, but we had plenty to eat and took plenty home.
If Sushi Thai could bring the quality and consistency of its food to meet the elegance of the dining room, I'd love to come back and try it again. We really did have an enjoyable evening even if we had some misses with the food.
Restaurant: Sushi Thai
Address: 2624 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins
Phone: 478-923-0898
Hours: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 4:30-9:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 4:30-10 p.m. Friday, noon-10 p.m. Saturday, noon-9 p.m. Sunday
Payment: Credit card, cash
Smoking: No
Alcohol: Yes
Kids Menu: No
Noise Level: Medium
Wheelchair accessible: Yes
Health Rating: 100
Website:www.sushithaiwr.com
Price range: $
Rating: 2.5 stars
Comments