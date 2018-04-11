Sushi a specialty at new place near Mercer

Don’t you love it when you find a place that is reasonably priced, time-efficient and consistent? New Japanese restaurant Osaka Hibachi and Sushi in the latest retail development at Mercer University is that kind of place.
In view of the beautiful glowing pedestrian bridge over Mercer University Drive, Osaka has prices that appeal to cash-strapped college students. While a few items — like the 10-piece sushi and 12-piece sashimi combo with tuna roll for $29.95 — seem a bit costly, most of them will feed several people.
We enjoy sushi so we got several, including the eel-based Dragon Roll, the baseline California Roll, and the ambitious Crazy Roll. The first two are great for your first time with sushi, as neither of them contain anything raw and eel is tastier than you could ever imagine. The Crazy Roll would be a good choice for an adventurous beginner in that it contains fried shrimp and is topped with cooked steak and spicy sauce.
For sushi connoisseurs, Osaka has great descriptions of what is inside and outside of each roll. The South Park Roll contains spicy crab and fried tilapia, the King of Rock & Roll contains spicy tuna and salmon and is topped with salmon, and the Pink Star Roll contains fried salmon, tuna, cream cheese and masago, and is topped with crab meat and seaweed sauce. They have over 50 types of sushi rolls in all, so you’re sure to find something that’s perfect for your tastes.
If you just can’t on sushi, their teriyaki and habichi meals are delicious, loaded with vegetables and your chosen protein. I’m trying to cut back on carbs, so I requested no rice in mine and got a plate full of healthy broccoli, chicken, shrimp, carrots and mushrooms.
You can also get noodle bowls, rice bowls, the usual Chinese appetizers, salads, and desserts like mochi and tempura ice cream. Grab a friend and go try something new!
Osaka Hibachi and Sushi
☆☆☆
Address: 1530 Mercer University Drive, Macon
Phone: 478-703-5599
Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Payment: Credit card, cash
Smoking: No
Alcohol: No
Kids Menu: No
Noise Level: Low
Health Rating: 97
Price range: $7.95-$20.95
Restaurant reviewer dines anonymously at Telegraph expense. New restaurants must be open at least two months before a review. Reviews are not related to advertising.
Excellent ☆☆☆☆
Good ☆☆☆
Fair ☆☆
Poor ☆
