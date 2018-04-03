Throwback eating spot has great sanwiches and burgers at old-time prices

Stepping into The Grill is like stepping back 20 years, with about eight tables wedged tightly into the space and a wooden bar for just as many singles in view of the grill. We stood out since everyone else knew each other, but we were treated just the same and served just as quickly.
There’s not a thing over seven dollars, so we splurged on the Bacon Blackberry Grilled Cheese for $6 and a specialty burger for $5.45. The grilled cheese was an inspired smash of Wonder bread, a slice of American cheese, a smear of jam and two slices of bacon — salty, sweet, crunchy and gooey. The 6-inch tall Full Monte Burger comes with a fried egg, bacon and homemade pimento cheese. Made from fresh beef, the burgers are smooshed and flipped on the grill right in front of you.
In an attempt to be healthy, we also tried the Southwestern Chicken Wrap for $5, with peppers, onion and mushrooms. They also have small salads for $2.50 and a grilled chicken salad for $6.25.
Other burgers include the Smokehouse with barbecue sauce and onion rings and the Philly with extra beef piled on top of your burger. A pork tenderloin on a hoagie with pickled onions is just $4 and a fried bologna sandwich is just $1.75. If you’re in a hot dog mood, the Grill has them topped with slaw, smothered in chili, and even deep fried.
If you get here early enough for breakfast, you can have just about any breakfast you can dream up, from eggs with bacon, sausage, ham, or corned beef hash to homemade biscuits covered in sausage gravy to chocolate chip pancakes. French toast is only $3 and a BLT is $3.25.
If you’ve got room for pie, you’ve got about 10 choices, including pineapple cheese, pecan, chocolate cream, lemonade, mint Oreo, Butterfinger, Reese’s cup, and cheesecake, each for around $2.50. For a little bit more, you can get two freshly fried apple or strawberry cream cheese pies.
We thoroughly enjoyed our trip back in time and being surrounded by such nice folks. Next time we’ll try that fried bologna.
The Grill
☆☆☆
Address: 125 Commerce Street, Hawkinsville
Phone: 478-892-2661
Hours: 7 a.m.-2 p.m, Monday-Friday, 5-8 p.m. Friday
Payment: Credit card, cash
Smoking: No
Alcohol: No
Kids Menu: No
Noise Level: Low
Health Rating: 96
Price range: $2.85-$6.75
