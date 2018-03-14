The Texas Allen Special is one of the options at El Tejado.
The taste is for kings and queens, the price for the commonest of men and women

By Eaton Wright

Special to The Telegraph

March 14, 2018 12:06 PM

We knew El Tejado was good before we even walked in the door, as the smell of grilled meats flowed through the parking lot. We were seated immediately in an already packed dining room at 6 p.m. on a Friday evening.

Chips and guacamole can tell you what you’re in for at a Mexican restaurant and these chips were warm and the guacamole was chunky with tomatoes and avocado. Of course, the cheese dip was good and the salsa was just hot enough that we went through three baskets of chips without meaning to.

I usually get a burrito as my baseline but the sizzling fajita platters smelled so good I couldn’t resist. I chose the Fajitas Monterey at the ridiculously good price of $12.25. Piled high with chicken and their homemade — let me stress that — homemade chorizo, this would be my No. 1 recommendation. I even slowed myself down so I would have enough leftovers for the next day.

Another winner we tried was the Texas Allen Special for $11.25, plus a dollar more for extra veggies. Even though the plate was generous with steak, chicken, shrimp, peppers and broccoli, only the rice remained at the end of the meal. Our third menu item was the Texas fajitas, $12.50 for one person, $24.99 for two. The marinated steak was perfection, with spicy grilled shrimp, grilled chicken, onions, and peppers making it sizzle.

If I can bring myself not to order the Montery next time I come, I’ll try the Plato el Tejado with a taco, a chile relleno, a beef tostada, a beef enchilada, a beef burrito and a chicken flauta for the crazy price of just $11.99. Lunch specials range from $4.59 for a cheese enchilada and a chicken enchilada to to $7.99 for the steak salad. Kids meals include rice and beans and are $3.75 each.

I can’t believe this place has been here 25 years and I’m just now finding out about it. The residents of this area sure are lucky.

El Tejado

1/2

Address: 310 Cabiness Road, Forsyth

Phone: 478-994-1425

Website: eltejadomexicanrestaurantga.com

Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday, noon-11 p.m. Saturday, noon-9 p.m. Sunday

Payment: Credit card, cash

Smoking: No

Alcohol: Yes

Kids Menu: Yes

Noise Level: Medium

Health Rating: 97

Price range: $7-$16

Restaurant reviewer dines anonymously at Telegraph expense. New restaurants must be open at least two months before a review. Reviews are not related to advertising.

Excellent

Good

Fair

Poor

