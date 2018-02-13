Clearer menu, quicker service would make OK restaurant special

First of all, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with the food or personnel. Four of us went just before prime lunch time and got satisfying meals from a friendly staff. But before I can recommend the Green Plate to others, I have some suggestions.
Even though we were the only customers other than two gentlemen who picked up their lunches, it took 30 minutes to get our sandwiches, wraps and salads. One staff member is taking the orders and one is making most of them by herself, so we patiently waited and had about 15 minutes to eat before we headed back to work. Since the work crowd is most likely their main customer base, this won’t work long term.
The food, however, is nice and healthy and a phone call before you arrive will fix that problem. It’s very quiet and clean inside, providing a pleasant break from your everyday tasks.
The other issue is a confused menu. Theoretically, you can circle what ingredients you want on your salad, wrap and/or sandwich, but the menu is such a jumble that it’s not clear what’s going on what and how much it will cost you. We seem to have paid $12 each for either a sandwich or a wrap plus a side salad, and drinks and chips for an extra $2. The menu, however, has up-charges for meat to be added, ranging from an extra $4.50 for ham, turkey or roast beef to grilled chicken for $5.50.
Never miss a local story.
A list of salad toppings — the usual plus fried onions, sunflower seeds, walnuts, fruits and pecans — doesn’t specify how many you can choose and then has “additional toppings and dressings 25 cents each.” So how many do I get before I start adding to the $14 I’m already spending?
I’d like to come back in a few months and see if they’ve been able to make some needed changes. They seem to be great people with a good idea and they deserve a chance to make a go of it.
The Green Plate
☆☆1/2
Address: 440 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon
Phone: 478-320-7034
Website: Facebook
Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday
Payment: Credit card, cash
Smoking: No
Alcohol: No
Kids Menu: No
Noise Level: Low
Health Rating: 94
Price range: $6.75-$12
Restaurant reviewer dines anonymously at Telegraph expense. New restaurants must be open at least two months before a review. Reviews are not related to advertising.
Excellent ☆☆☆☆
Good ☆☆☆
Fair ☆☆
Poor ☆
Comments