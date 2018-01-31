Match your perfect match’s dish desires for Valentine’s Day

OK, this is finally the year that you make plans in advance for Valentine’s Day. You have many excellent options so I’ll help you come up with the perfect match for your perfect match.
Classic, romantic, expensive, reserve well in advance
When you want to say, “This is expensive but you’re worth it”
Natalia’s
Address: 201. N Macon Street, off Bass Road
Phone: 478-741-1380
Marco Ristorante Italiano
Address: 4581 Forsyth Road near Wesleyan College
Phone: 478-405-5660
Dovetail
Address: 543 Cherry St. above the Rookery
Phone: 478-238-4693
Downtown Grill
Address: 562 Mulberry St. Lane behind the Rookery
Phone: 478-742-5999
The Back Burner Restaurant
Address: 2242 Ingleside Ave. behind Ocmulgee Arts
Phone: 478-741-1380
Tic Toc Room
Address: 408 Broadway
Phone: 478-744-0123
Outside of Macon, elegant, worth a drive
When you want to say, “Living in a small town doesn’t mean we can’t have nice things”
Grits Cafe
Address: 17 W. Johnson St., Forsyth
Phone: 478-994-8325
Aubry Lane’s
Address: 114 S. Wayne St., Milledgeville
Phone: 478-454-4181
Bigo’s Bistro
Address: 3035 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins
Phone: 478-333-5444
Not as expensive, not as crowded, a little more casual than fancy
When you want to say, “ I knew you wanted something a little different”
Oliver’s Corner Bistro
Address: 496 Second St.
Phone: 478-305-7474
Brasserie Circa
Address: 4420 Forsyth Road
Phone: 478-621-4140
Kudzu Seafood Co.
Address: 470 Third St.
Phone: 478-292-2085
If a romantic after-dinner stroll is more important than fanciness, downtown Macon is full of great spots, such as Bearfoot Tavern, Parish on Cherry, Piedmont Brewery and Kitchen, Sang’s, Ladda Thai, Ocmulgee Brewpub and Vintage, the restaurant at the Marriott. Bottom line: There’s no excuse not to do something special for this special-est of days. Make the call now so you don’t end up plan-less like last year.
