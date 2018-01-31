Pork and ham Cuban sandwich with french fries are among the menu options at Bigo’s Bistro in Warner Robins.
Pork and ham Cuban sandwich with french fries are among the menu options at Bigo’s Bistro in Warner Robins. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com
Pork and ham Cuban sandwich with french fries are among the menu options at Bigo’s Bistro in Warner Robins. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com

Restaurant News & Reviews

Match your perfect match’s dish desires for Valentine’s Day

By Eaton Wright

Special to The Telegraph

January 31, 2018 12:27 PM

OK, this is finally the year that you make plans in advance for Valentine’s Day. You have many excellent options so I’ll help you come up with the perfect match for your perfect match.

Classic, romantic, expensive, reserve well in advance

When you want to say, “This is expensive but you’re worth it”

Natalia’s

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Address: 201. N Macon Street, off Bass Road

Phone: 478-741-1380

Marco Ristorante Italiano

Address: 4581 Forsyth Road near Wesleyan College

Phone: 478-405-5660

Dovetail

Address: 543 Cherry St. above the Rookery

Phone: 478-238-4693

Downtown Grill

Address: 562 Mulberry St. Lane behind the Rookery

Phone: 478-742-5999

The Back Burner Restaurant

Address: 2242 Ingleside Ave. behind Ocmulgee Arts

Phone: 478-741-1380

Tic Toc Room

Address: 408 Broadway

Phone: 478-744-0123

Outside of Macon, elegant, worth a drive

When you want to say, “Living in a small town doesn’t mean we can’t have nice things”

Grits Cafe

Address: 17 W. Johnson St., Forsyth

Phone: 478-994-8325

Aubry Lane’s

Address: 114 S. Wayne St., Milledgeville

Phone: 478-454-4181

Bigo’s Bistro

Address: 3035 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins

Phone: 478-333-5444

Not as expensive, not as crowded, a little more casual than fancy

When you want to say, “ I knew you wanted something a little different”

Oliver’s Corner Bistro

Address: 496 Second St.

Phone: 478-305-7474

Brasserie Circa

Address: 4420 Forsyth Road

Phone: 478-621-4140

Kudzu Seafood Co.

Address: 470 Third St.

Phone: 478-292-2085

If a romantic after-dinner stroll is more important than fanciness, downtown Macon is full of great spots, such as Bearfoot Tavern, Parish on Cherry, Piedmont Brewery and Kitchen, Sang’s, Ladda Thai, Ocmulgee Brewpub and Vintage, the restaurant at the Marriott. Bottom line: There’s no excuse not to do something special for this special-est of days. Make the call now so you don’t end up plan-less like last year.

  Comments  