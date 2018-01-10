Kuntry Kitchen a typical mean and veggies spot

Fans of Ron Lane’s Kuntry Kitchen and the former Ron and Chang’s will be happy to know about this new incarnation near Outback Steakhouse on Arkwright Road.
Original Kuntry Kitchen’s dining area is neat and clean, but most of the customers who came during our visit took their meals to go.
Everything we had was fine, but none of our choices stood out as better than average. With all the buzz about the former restaurants owned by Ron, I’m thinking we may have come on an off day. Our main observation was that many of our choices were overly sweet, to the point that the dressing was almost like a bread pudding. Even my meatloaf had a distinct sweetness — not unpleasant, but somewhat unexpected. The cornbread was more like cake.
The two most notable qualities are the wide daily selection and the reasonable prices. Your choice of meat plus two vegetables with cornbread is $8.49 regardless of whether it’s lunch or dinner. Entree selections include fried or baked chicken, fried or grilled pork chop, meatloaf, cube steak, ribs or turkey wings. Up to 15 sides are available, including black-eyed peas, mac and cheese, rutabagas, cabbage, mashed potatoes, fried okra and all the other veggies you would expect.
For a smaller meal, $5.99 will get you a sandwich made from any of the meat selections plus fries. Desserts are $2.75 and vary daily, from banana pudding and red velvet cake to key lime cake and pound cake. Only peach cobbler was available the Sunday we visited and its serving size and appeal were small.
If you want to step it up a bit, try their oxtail dinner for $10.99, spaghetti or fish dinner for $8.49 or the beef tips for $8.99. Delivery and catering are available as well.
If you live or work near Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard, this would be a great place to get in your vegetables for a decent price.
Original Kuntry Kitchen
☆☆1/2
Address: 3975 Arkwright Road, Macon
Phone: 478-812-8833
Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily
Payment: Credit card, cash
Smoking: No
Alcohol: No
Kids Menu: No
Noise Level: Low
Health Rating: 84
Price range: $5.99-$8.50
