The acai super bowl at Harp and Bowl comes with a coconut water on the side.
The acai super bowl at Harp and Bowl comes with a coconut water on the side. Woody Marshall wmarshall@macon.com
The acai super bowl at Harp and Bowl comes with a coconut water on the side. Woody Marshall wmarshall@macon.com

Restaurant News & Reviews

If you made an eat-healthy resolution, try these local restaurants

By Eaton Wright

Special to The Telegraph

January 02, 2018 02:42 PM

You knew it was coming. After two (or three) weeks of eating the best junk in the world, it’s time to buckle down and eat healthy. Lucky for you, our town has lots of excellent choices for trim-down chow.

Grow

With nearly everything sourced locally, and many of them organic, Grow prides itself on providing comfort food with a conscience. Grass-fed beef becomes sloppy joe sliders, farm-fresh eggs get deviled, and — if you hurry —diced ham, black-eyed peas, collards and rice becomes a Southern bibimbap in the New Year’s Bowl. If you’ve exercised, you can get banana pudding or peach cobbler for dessert.

Zoe’s Kitchen

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

This Texas-based restaurant at The Shoppes at River Crossing has healthy written all over it. Hummus, kabobs, salads, pitas and grain bowls come with proteins like harissa salmon, grilled chicken and rustic lamb, but they are just as good without meat. Each meal comes with two sides, and the seasonal fruit is always a sure thing. The oversized lemon cookies are worth doing squats for.

Harp and Bowl

This is where you go if you’re serious about eating healthy. Gluten-free, organic, vegan, antibiotic-free, detoxing — they are ready to help you reach your dietary dreams. If you can’t choose between the acai bowl, Salad in a Glass or the Inflammation Killer shot, the owner will fill you in on what your body needs. Your less-healthy friend can get the Reuben (but it’s still pretty healthy).

Back to Edenz

If you want to commit to vegetarianism or veganism, this is the place to start. You select your food from the well-labeled buffet and pay by the pound, so start with a taste of everything and go back a second round for the items you want to make at home. Top favorites are the vegan mac and cheese, veggie teriyaki and the vegan carrot cake, plus their soul-food style vegetables like rutabagas and squash.

Other places to try are Fountain of Juice, Medi’s Mediterranean Fusion and Adriana’s. Now is the time for fresh beginnings, so give healthier eating habits a try. You may even find that eating healthier food means fewer calories to burn.

Grow

Address: 1019 Riverside Drive

Hours: Monday-Friday 11:00 a.m.-3 p.m.

Price: $7.95-$10.25

Zoe’s Kitchen

Address: 5080 Riverside Drive

Hours: Monday-Sunday 11:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.

Price: $7.29-$12.99

Harp and Bowl

Address: 520 Mulberry Street

Hours: Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Price: $7.50-$9.50

Back to Edenz

Address: 3348 Vineville Avenue

Hours: Monday-Thursday 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m., Friday 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m., Sunday 12:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.

Price: $5-$10

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Authentic Mexican food comes to downtown

    La Bella Morielia serves authentic Mexican food like madre makes.

Authentic Mexican food comes to downtown

Authentic Mexican food comes to downtown 1:55

Authentic Mexican food comes to downtown
Topped with onions, mushrooms and two kinds of cheese the Dickey Betts is a best seller 2:11

Topped with onions, mushrooms and two kinds of cheese the Dickey Betts is a best seller
The Rookery's Allman Burger is all blended up 3:17

The Rookery's Allman Burger is all blended up

View More Video