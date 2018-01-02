If you made an eat-healthy resolution, try these local restaurants

You knew it was coming. After two (or three) weeks of eating the best junk in the world, it’s time to buckle down and eat healthy. Lucky for you, our town has lots of excellent choices for trim-down chow.
Grow
With nearly everything sourced locally, and many of them organic, Grow prides itself on providing comfort food with a conscience. Grass-fed beef becomes sloppy joe sliders, farm-fresh eggs get deviled, and — if you hurry —diced ham, black-eyed peas, collards and rice becomes a Southern bibimbap in the New Year’s Bowl. If you’ve exercised, you can get banana pudding or peach cobbler for dessert.
Zoe’s Kitchen
This Texas-based restaurant at The Shoppes at River Crossing has healthy written all over it. Hummus, kabobs, salads, pitas and grain bowls come with proteins like harissa salmon, grilled chicken and rustic lamb, but they are just as good without meat. Each meal comes with two sides, and the seasonal fruit is always a sure thing. The oversized lemon cookies are worth doing squats for.
Harp and Bowl
This is where you go if you’re serious about eating healthy. Gluten-free, organic, vegan, antibiotic-free, detoxing — they are ready to help you reach your dietary dreams. If you can’t choose between the acai bowl, Salad in a Glass or the Inflammation Killer shot, the owner will fill you in on what your body needs. Your less-healthy friend can get the Reuben (but it’s still pretty healthy).
Back to Edenz
If you want to commit to vegetarianism or veganism, this is the place to start. You select your food from the well-labeled buffet and pay by the pound, so start with a taste of everything and go back a second round for the items you want to make at home. Top favorites are the vegan mac and cheese, veggie teriyaki and the vegan carrot cake, plus their soul-food style vegetables like rutabagas and squash.
Other places to try are Fountain of Juice, Medi’s Mediterranean Fusion and Adriana’s. Now is the time for fresh beginnings, so give healthier eating habits a try. You may even find that eating healthier food means fewer calories to burn.
Grow
Address: 1019 Riverside Drive
Hours: Monday-Friday 11:00 a.m.-3 p.m.
Price: $7.95-$10.25
Zoe’s Kitchen
Address: 5080 Riverside Drive
Hours: Monday-Sunday 11:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.
Price: $7.29-$12.99
Harp and Bowl
Address: 520 Mulberry Street
Hours: Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Price: $7.50-$9.50
Back to Edenz
Address: 3348 Vineville Avenue
Hours: Monday-Thursday 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m., Friday 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m., Sunday 12:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.
Price: $5-$10
