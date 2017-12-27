Here’s the place to go for sweets before your latest resolutions

After filling yourself with candy and treats this whole month, a bakery may be the last thing on your mind right now. But remember, in just a few days you will probably be swearing them off for a few months while you break in that new Fitbit, so let’s get in one more cookie binge before that happens.
We did our binge at Ryal’s Bakery in Milledgeville. Our favorites were the oatmeal date bars and the petit fours. Neither was too sweet and both were soft and fresh. Ryal’s is most famous for its smiley-face cookies and other iced cookies, which can be customized for your special events. We preferred the nut-based cookies, especially the ones that are similar to pecan sandies with a dollop of chocolate cream on top.
The cakes and pies are ridiculously inexpensive, with smaller cakes at $11 and pies at just $6.50. Our caramel cake was fresh, with a white cake base instead of pound cake and perfect icing. We tried the pecan pie, a lemon chess and a German chocolate pie, all of which were just as they should be. The eclairs and plain doughnuts were gone by the time we got there in the afternoon, but there were still a few chocolate iced doughnuts that were tasty enough.
Other fun treats include two sizes of gingerbread men, Boston tea cakes, cream horns and filled doughnuts. The brownies and pastries are popular hits as well, and you can get every kind of cake, cupcake, and decorated shaped cookies that you can think of.
The only thing that could boost my desire to return to Ryal’s would be an improvement in the service I received. Bakeries are such a place of joy and fun, but I felt like I was a burden to the person behind the counter. The other staff members were quick to answer my questions and help me choose items, so I’m thinking that most visits would be more enjoyable.
For quality baked goods at exceptional prices, this place can’t be beat. Next time you need a sugar fix, give Ryal’s a try.
Ryal’s Bakery
☆☆☆
Address: 135 S. Wayne St., Milledgeville
Phone: 478-452-0321
Website: Facebook
Hours: 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday
Payment: Credit card, cash
Smoking: No
Alcohol: No
Kids Menu: No
Noise Level: Low
Price range: $0.89-$25
Restaurant reviewer dines anonymously at Telegraph expense. New restaurants must be open at least two months before a review. Reviews are not related to advertising.
Excellent ☆☆☆☆
Good ☆☆☆
Fair ☆☆
Poor ☆
