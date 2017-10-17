India finally comes to downtown Macon, the food at least

I’ve been waiting for an Indian restaurant to come to downtown Macon for 20 years and it’s finally here. Little India isn’t perfect yet, but the food is spot on and the service is about as friendly as it could be.
At $8.99, the lunch buffet doesn’t have quite the number of selections that other Indian buffets have. That said, it you think of it as the quickest way to get a filling, exotic, four-course lunch — maybe within walking distance of work — then it’s a deal.
The other issue is time. We’ve come for both lunch and dinner and I preferred our lunch visit; dinner took so long that we had to get it to go.
Regardless of when you come, the food is freshly made and delicious. The vegetable samosas come three for just $2.99 and are large but flaky. The paneer pakora (fried homemade cheese) is a little steep at $6.99 for about five pieces. Most of the main courses are only $9.99, allowing you to order their delicious naans — flat bread stuffed with garlic, cheese, or just with butter, only around two dollars per order.
Of course, if you come during lunch, you can try all sorts of things from the buffet. If Indian food is new to you, start with the butter chicken or chicken tikka masala, both of which are creamy and just barely spicy. Anything “vindaloo” is going to be the spiciest, so steer clear if that scares you. Otherwise, most of the items on the buffet will be “medium” spicy at most.
Other words to look for on the buffet — they kindly label it all — are “bharta” for eggplant and “saag” for greens, usually spinach. If they have gulab jamun on the buffet table for dessert, it is your lucky day. These impossible-to-describe sweet little balls are one of my favorite foods.
We now have enough restaurants in downtown Macon that you could “visit” a different country each day of the week — Mexican Monday, Thai Tuesday, Greek Wednesday, Cuban Thursday, and now Indian buffet Friday. Spread that lunch money around and visit the world’s best cuisines just steps away.
Little India
☆☆1/2
Address: 402 Cherry Street
Phone: 478-305-7696
Website: littleindia-indianrestaurant.business.site
Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday
Payment: Credit card, cash
Smoking: No
Alcohol: No
Kids Menu: No
Noise Level: Low
Health Rating: 82
Price range: $8-$12
Restaurant reviewer dines anonymously at Telegraph expense. New restaurants must be open at least two months before a review. Reviews are not related to advertising.
Excellent ☆☆☆☆
Good ☆☆☆
Fair ☆☆
Poor ☆
