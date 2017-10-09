Oysters are a treat and a specialty at Jim Shaw’s restaurant.
Seafood place is unique to Macon, and in the way you order

By Eaton Wright

Special to The Telegraph

October 09, 2017 7:58 PM

There’s a reason the parking lots on both sides of this establishment are always full. Jim Shaw’s casual atmosphere and consistently good food has brought in at least three generations of customers and looks like it will easily continue for a few more.

Located so close to Forsyth Road you can look passing drivers in the face, the main dining room is simply decorated with a few ocean-themed knickknacks. Service is friendly and quick with lots of recommendations. If you enter the building on the left, you can either sit in the bar area or on the back porch where you order at the window and listen for your name to be called up.

The price can be a bit steep if you don’t know the tricks for ordering; a plate of fried shrimp with a baked potato and slaw will put you back about $18. But if you get here for the Early Bird specials or if you order outside at the self-service window, you can save yourself a bundle.

Early Bird specials are available from 5-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and save you about $5 off of the shrimp plate, $7 on the scallops and $6 on the two combination plate (but the portions will be half-size). Combination choices include any-style shrimp, salmon cakes, tilapia, fried clams, catfish whole or filet, calamari, frog legs, oysters, scallops, soft shell crab, crayfish, alligator or even chicken fingers.

Popular choices for the outside area include the salmon BLT tacos for $10.95, the pimento cheese fritters appetizer for $7.95, and any of their specials. Self-service can save you a little on tipping and it’s easy to stop in and get a seat.

No matter where you sit, make sure to get the homemade key lime pie for dessert. If you’ve never been to Jim Shaw’s, you’ve never really been to Macon.

Jim Shaw’s

Address: 3040 Vineville Ave.

Phone: 478-746-3697

Website: jimshawseafood.com

Hours: 5-9:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 5-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Payment: Credit card, cash

Smoking: No

Alcohol: Yes

Kids Menu: Yes

Noise Level: Medium

Health Rating: 81

Price range: $8-$25

Restaurant reviewer dines anonymously at Telegraph expense. New restaurants must be open at least two months before a review. Reviews are not related to advertising.

