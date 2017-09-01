More Videos

You don't have to be a dog to love it 1:21

You don't have to be a dog to love it

Pause
Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:07

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs

Teddi Wohlford makes vegetable au gratin 1:32

Teddi Wohlford makes vegetable au gratin

Georgia cop: ‘We only kill black people’ 0:40

Georgia cop: ‘We only kill black people’

Lamb pleased with Mercer's season-opening win 1:08

Lamb pleased with Mercer's season-opening win

Former GBI agent testifies, responds to allegations of child molestation 1:29

Former GBI agent testifies, responds to allegations of child molestation

Understand the components of a prosthetic leg 1:26

Understand the components of a prosthetic leg

Bailey, Mercer defense come up with big plays 1:03

Bailey, Mercer defense come up with big plays

Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list 1:30

Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list

Georgia cop: ‘We only kill black people 0:40

Georgia cop: ‘We only kill black people

  • Topped with onions, mushrooms and two kinds of cheese the Dickey Betts is a best seller

    Mike “Big Dog” Seekins owner and cook at Biscuits, Burgers & More makes his best selling burger, the Dickey Betts. It's piled with mushrooms, grilled onions, blue cheese and topped with Swiss cheese.

Topped with onions, mushrooms and two kinds of cheese the Dickey Betts is a best seller

Mike “Big Dog” Seekins owner and cook at Biscuits, Burgers & More makes his best selling burger, the Dickey Betts. It's piled with mushrooms, grilled onions, blue cheese and topped with Swiss cheese.
Woody Marshall The Telegraph
Georgia cop: ‘We only kill black people’

Georgia

Georgia cop: ‘We only kill black people’

Georgia’s Cobb County police department is investigating one of its officers over a controversial comments caught on a dashcam video from July 2016. In the video the officer tells a woman afraid to follow his orders, “we only kill black people.”

Georgia cop: ‘We only kill black people

National

Georgia cop: ‘We only kill black people

Georgia’s Cobb County police department is investigating one of its officers over a controversial comments caught on a dashcam video from July 2016. In the video the officer tells a woman afraid to follow his orders, “we only kill black people.”