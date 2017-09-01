Topped with onions, mushrooms and two kinds of cheese the Dickey Betts is a best seller

Georgia’s Cobb County police department is investigating one of its officers over a controversial comments caught on a dashcam video from July 2016. In the video the officer tells a woman afraid to follow his orders, “we only kill black people.”
Ricky Lawrence lost his leg seven years ago in a car wreck. On Thursday, he was fitted for a new prosthetic leg made by the Mercer biomedical engineering department. The department will fit eight local amputees with new prostheses this year through a grant project.
Former GBI agent Charles Woodall testified Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, as the first defense witness in his child molestation trial. Woodall, who worked with youth at Macon's Northway Church, is accused of molesting boys he met through the church.
Georgia’s Cobb County police department is investigating one of its officers over a controversial comments caught on a dashcam video from July 2016. In the video the officer tells a woman afraid to follow his orders, “we only kill black people.”