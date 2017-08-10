Tzango offers hard-to-beat quantity and quality

If you are always hungry and love Mexican food, Tzango at Lanier’s is your new home base.
Macon has always had a proliferation of Mexican restaurants and downtown has had its own explosion of new Mexican restaurants as of late, so now we can choose which one to go to based on our needs. When you need a lot of Mexican food and prefer it to be all-natural and hormone-free, this is your spot. What it may lack in decor or ambience, it more than makes up for in quantity and quality ingredients. Add to that their dedication to keeping an architectural icon open for business, and you have a winning combination.
The prices are fair, too. A single burrito for $7.50 might not sound too cheap, but when it’s as big as your forearm (as many Facebookers have posted) it’s a pretty good deal. Choose your meat, your type of beans and the usual other toppings, and your got a quick, filling, and relatively healthy meal you can eat on the go.
Unlike most Mexican restaurants, the menu here is simple and makes selection quick and easy. All meal choices are $7.50, with drinks available for $2 and extra sides for varying prices. If you like sandwiches, order the torta and get your choices on bread. If you’re cutting down on carbs get the platter (if you don’t mind a plate of rice) or the salad (if you rather have lettuce instead of rice).
They even have chicken tamales, which used to be a rare find in this area. Your $7.50 includes a tamale wrapped in banana leaf, two sides, rice and all the other favorites. If you rather make your own combo, “street” tacos are three dollars each, an order of tortillas is a dollar and taco ingredients such as grilled veggies and meats are no more than four dollars each.
Parking can be tricky along this section of Second Street, so plan to park on Mulberry or Cherry streets and take a nice stroll down the block. Expect great service, a good deal for your dollar, and a full stomach when you leave.
Tzango at Lanier’s
☆☆1/2
Address: 336 Second Street, Macon
Phone: 478-254-3444
Website: www.tzangos.com
Hours: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-2 Friday
Payment: Credit card, cash
Smoking: No
Alcohol: No
Kids Menu: No
Noise Level: Low
Health Rating: 96
Price range: $7-$11
Restaurant reviewer dines anonymously at Telegraph expense. New restaurants must be open at least two months before a review. Reviews are not related to advertising.
Excellent ☆☆☆☆
Good ☆☆☆
Fair ☆☆
Poor ☆
