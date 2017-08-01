Kissing summer goodbye with a look back some favorites

Well, the carefree days of summer vacation are nearly over, but you have a few more days to squeeze in these favorite food stops before you go back to normal life.
Lane Southern Orchards
Lane Southern Orchards has it all — fresh fruits and vegetables straight from the farm, a gift shop and a fabulous cafe. The sandwiches, home-style entrees such as meatloaf, fried pecan-crusted catfish and modestly named “salad bar” are all well-priced and tasty, but the stars of the show are the desserts. Fresh soft-serve peach ice cream and fried peach pies are my favorites, but take some peach or blackberry cobbler and a few pecan bars home, too.
Whistle Stop Cafe
Even youngsters who have never seen the movie will enjoy the old Southern feel of the Whistle Stop. After a meal of catfish sandwiches, pork chops and, of course, fried green tomatoes, take a short walking tour of one of the South’s tiniest main streets. Once you get your fill of antiques and other nostalgia, head back to the cafe for some banana pudding.
Miss Hattie’s Kitchen and Bakery
If you’re trying to diet, just skip over this one. Miss Hattie’s best selections contain more happiness than vitamins, so even vegetables like green beans and corn come in creamy casseroles or laden with butter. Oh, but it’s good — chicken fried steak, hazelnut crusted salmon, Italian pot roast, deviled eggs and tiny biscuits with peach butter, followed by orange dreamsickle cake, black and white fudge cake and oatmeal cream pies.
Fish ‘n’ Pig
Their fried shrimp and barbecue are good all year round, but dinner by the lake is special in the summer. Watch the boats go by as you enjoy some of the best food in the south here, like popcorn crayfish, St. Louis style pork ribs, or a low country boil. Add live music outside on the weekend with a dozen steamed oysters and you’ve got a summer memory in the making.
There’s also the glorious Dickey Farms in Musella, the William Brown Farm in Montezuma, and Old Clinton BBQ on the way to Gray. If you’re going to live in the South in the summer, these places will make sure you make the most of it.
Lane Southern Orchards
Website: lanesouthernorchards.com
Hours: daily 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Price: $5-$13
Whistle Stop Cafe
Website: www.thewhistlestopcafe.com/
Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. daily
Price: $5-$12
Miss Hattie’s Kitchen and Bakery
Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. .Sunday
Price: $7.59-$8.59
Fish ‘n’ Pig
Website: www.fishnpig.com
Hours: 4:30-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 4:30-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Price: $10-$22
Restaurant reviewer dines anonymously at Telegraph expense. New restaurants must be open at least two months before a review. Reviews are not related to advertising.
