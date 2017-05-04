Meet friends old and new at these neighborhood restaurants

Sometimes you just don’t feel like cooking or getting dressed up for a fancy night out. For those times, it’s great to have a go-to neighborhood restaurant where you can see friends who had the same idea. Here are some of my favorite neighborhood eateries.
Margarita’s at Mercer Village
“Marg’s” is always full of Mercer University students and faculty as well as families from the surrounding neighborhood, especially on game nights. With string lights zigzagging overhead, one of the most pleasant spots to dine is outside. Monday nights are especially popular due to their “dollar taco” special (with a three taco minimum).
Ingleside Village Pizza
The quintessential neighborhood hang-out, “IVP” fosters a family atmosphere by having “play dough” for kids and innumerable beers for tired parents. It’s soft on your wallet while providing a satisfying and debatably healthy meal with minimal time required for waiting or eating. Pop in, eat up and go home to play catch in the yard.
Fish N’ Pig
If you’re fortunate enough to boat over across Lake Tobesofkee for dinner, tie up at the dock and kick back for some good food and live weekend music. Come early or expect a longish wait, with reservations only available weekdays for groups of eight or more. On weekends, make sure you split your large party into groups of 10 or fewer.
El Sombrero
Whether you call it “El Som” or “The Hat,” you’re sure to see lots of regulars in this neighborhood favorite on Forsyth Road. Low lighting with dim lamps gives it the feel of a backyard in early evening, with free chips and salsa to satiate the ravenous. Mexican restaurant standards plus plenty of house specials keep the menu interesting.
Other neighborhood favorites include Jeaneane’s at Pinebrook, Brasserie Circa, Natalia’s, Jim Shaw’s, Grey Goose, Bear’s Den, Back Burner, Cheers and Joe Bear’s. So get on your comfy clothes, eat, chat with friends old and new, and go home to a clean kitchen.
Read more reviews of local restaurants
Margarita’s at Mercer Village
Address: 1602 Montpelier Ave., Macon
Website: facebook.com/MargaritasatMercerVillage
Ingleside Village Pizza
Address: 2396 Ingleside Ave., Macon
Website: inglesidevillagepizza.com
Fish N’ Pig
Address: 6420 Moseley Dixon Road, Macon
Website: fishnpig.com
El Sombrero
Address: 4646 Forsyth Road, Macon
Website: elsombrero.net
Comments