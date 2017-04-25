WNB Factory a solid, inexpensive addition to Macon food scene

Somewhere between McDonald’s and the Rookery, there’s WNB Factory. This franchise out of East Atlanta provides quality grub at almost fast food prices. Counter service is relatively quick and everything comes in to-go containers.
The 100 percent beef burgers are thick and juicy, starting at just $3.99 for a basic patty with lettuce, tomato, onion and their special house sauce. For two dollars more, you can get a signature burger like their Mexi burger with salsa, avocado and jalapeños; a Hawaiian burger with grilled pineapple and sweet pickle; or their Korean barbecue burger with smoked barbecued beef, grilled onions, and mushrooms. Add another dollar and get their Southern burger with homemade coleslaw and barbecue sauce or the Bacon and Jalapeño burger. For $7.49, there’s the Surf and Turf burger with grilled shrimp, the Pepperoni Pizza burger with marinara sauce, and the Blue Cheese Bacon burger.
The turkey burger for $5.49 was surprisingly good, and the wings were just right, with the usual sauces plus a hot teriyaki, Thai chili and golden BBQ. Wings are about eighty cents each and are large and meaty with a little crunch around the edges.
If you’re not in the mood for either burgers or wings, you still have plenty to choose from here. Sandwiches made with grilled chicken, fried chicken, buffalo chicken, tilapia, shrimp, catfish and whiting are each only $5.49 or $5.99, and a dollar more with fries. I didn’t like my chicken gyro at first (the cucumber sauce tasted more like ranch), so I left it in my refrigerator overnight. The next day it was fantastic! They also have Philly cheesesteaks, chicken Phillies, and fried rice plates. Side items include cheese fries, bacon fries, okra, onion rings, cheese sticks, and coleslaw.
The place was hopping the whole time we were there, with as many take-out orders as dine-ins. The place is clean but no-frills, and I would probably drop in for a quick, somewhat healthy, cheap dinner next time. If you like burgers and wings, it’s definitely worth a visit.
WNB Factory
☆☆1/2
Address: 610 North Ave., Macon
Phone: 478-744-9929
Website: www.wnbfactory.com
Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday; closed Sunday
Payment: Credit card, cash
Smoking: No
Alcohol: No
Kids Menu: No
Noise Level: Low
Health Rating: 100
Price range: $3.99-$9.99
