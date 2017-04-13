Get a beer and a burger at Ocmulgee Brewpub

Modern, clean lines marry a sense of community in the long picnic-style tables, bright lighting and gleaming brew kettles to the left when you first enter Ocmulgee Brewpub in downtown Macon. Walk all way to the back to place your order, then let their GPS system figure out where you chose to sit. Pretty cool.
While the menu isn’t lengthy, they do it all well. Our favorite by a landslide was a crab and lobster patty called the River Creature. It’s topped with grilled red onions, smoked Gouda, Arcadian lettuce and their pub sauce for $15. Our next favorite was the Smoky Appleation for $10, with an angus beef patty topped with Wisconsin cheddar, smoked bacon, grilled apple slices, house-made beer mustard and red onions.
Angus burgers under $10 include the Blaze of Glory with pickled jalapeños and a fried egg, the Ocmulgee burger with vine-ripened tomatoes, and the Brewmaster with blue cheese, fried pork skins and peppercorn gravy.
If you want to try something different, there’s the Tatanka bison burger for $13 with Swiss, coleslaw and barbecue sauce. Another favorite was the Green Gobbler turkey burger topped with smoked Gouda, grilled red onions, avocado and beer mustard for $9.50. If you have a vegetarian date, there’s the Veggie Trail with a gluten-free patty covered with Swiss cheese, chipotle mayo, lettuce and tomato for $9.
If you like one of their pre-designed burgers but want to leave something off, try building your own and you might save a buck or two. The salads are pretty but basic, and cost about $6-$7; you can add a protein for $5-$8.
We preferred the house fries to the truffle oil and Parmesan fries, but you can try them both for future visit reference. Each plate comes with your choice of fries and a house-made sauce. Kids can choose either a smaller burger for $6 or a grilled cheese sandwich for just $4. If they clean their plates, they can get a root beer float for dessert (so can you).
Prices are the same for lunch and dinner, so come as soon as you can. There’s still no waiting, but people are starting to catch on. Better hurry.
Ocmulgee Brewpub
☆☆☆
Address: 484 Second St., Macon
Phone: 478-254-2848
Website: ocmulgeebrewpub.com
Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Payment: Credit card, cash
Smoking: No
Alcohol: Yes
Kids Menu: Yes
Noise Level: Low
Health Rating: 95
Price range: $7-$15
Restaurant reviewer dines anonymously at Telegraph expense. New restaurants must be open at least two months before a review. Reviews are not related to advertising.
Excellent ☆☆☆☆
Good ☆☆☆
Fair ☆☆
Poor ☆
