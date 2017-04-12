Seven places in Macon that will satisfy your sweet tooth

Craving something sweet today? Try a dessert from one of these Macon locations:
1. Cherry Street Scoops
This ice cream parlor, which opened March 10, is the newest addition to the downtown Macon food scene. Go try out one of its 24 flavors!
2. Ice Queen
Looking for something out of the ordinary? This Thai rolled ice cream is all the craze in Macon right now.
3. Taste and See Coffee Shop and Gallery
This locally-owned coffee shop has a lot of sweets behind the counter in addition to its coffee drinks!
4. Tutti Frutti
In a time where fro-yo places come and go, Tutti Frutti has proved itself to be a Macon staple.
5. Macon Pizza Company
You don’t have to wait for the fair anymore — this little pizza spot has great Hawaiian shaved ice. Who knew?
6. Back to Edenz
You don’t have to sacrifice your sweet tooth for your change in diet! This restaurant has treats for vegans and vegetarians alike.
7. Macon Baking Company
Oh, the pastries!
