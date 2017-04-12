Restaurant News & Reviews

Seven places in Macon that will satisfy your sweet tooth

By Sarah Pounds

Craving something sweet today? Try a dessert from one of these Macon locations:

1. Cherry Street Scoops

This ice cream parlor, which opened March 10, is the newest addition to the downtown Macon food scene. Go try out one of its 24 flavors!

2. Ice Queen

Cathy Reed and grand daughter Bailey Jackson, at left, make their way out of Ice Queen after waiting an hour for the chance to get a rolled ice cream on Feb. 20.
Looking for something out of the ordinary? This Thai rolled ice cream is all the craze in Macon right now.

3. Taste and See Coffee Shop and Gallery

Small latte and blueberry muffin at Taste and See Coffee Shop and Gallery.
This locally-owned coffee shop has a lot of sweets behind the counter in addition to its coffee drinks!

4. Tutti Frutti

In a time where fro-yo places come and go, Tutti Frutti has proved itself to be a Macon staple.

5. Macon Pizza Company

You don’t have to wait for the fair anymore — this little pizza spot has great Hawaiian shaved ice. Who knew?

6. Back to Edenz

Vegan macaroni and cheese with spicy red cabbage and Cuban black beans with coconut rice at Back to Edenz on Vineville Avenue.
You don’t have to sacrifice your sweet tooth for your change in diet! This restaurant has treats for vegans and vegetarians alike.

7. Macon Baking Company

The Macon Baking Company Rosemary Bread Wreath, with full sized and mini-cup cakes and cookies that will send you to the heavens when you hit the centers.
Oh, the pastries!

