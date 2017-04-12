Seven places in Macon that will satisfy your sweet tooth

Craving something sweet today? Try a dessert from one of these Macon locations:

This ice cream parlor, which opened March 10, is the newest addition to the downtown Macon food scene. Go try out one of its 24 flavors!

2. Ice Queen

Cathy Reed and grand daughter Bailey Jackson, at left, make their way out of Ice Queen after waiting an hour for the chance to get a rolled ice cream on Feb. 20. Beau Cabell bcabell@macon.com

Looking for something out of the ordinary? This Thai rolled ice cream is all the craze in Macon right now.

Small latte and blueberry muffin at Taste and See Coffee Shop and Gallery. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com

This locally-owned coffee shop has a lot of sweets behind the counter in addition to its coffee drinks!

In a time where fro-yo places come and go, Tutti Frutti has proved itself to be a Macon staple.

You don’t have to wait for the fair anymore — this little pizza spot has great Hawaiian shaved ice. Who knew?

Vegan macaroni and cheese with spicy red cabbage and Cuban black beans with coconut rice at Back to Edenz on Vineville Avenue. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com

You don’t have to sacrifice your sweet tooth for your change in diet! This restaurant has treats for vegans and vegetarians alike.

The Macon Baking Company Rosemary Bread Wreath, with full sized and mini-cup cakes and cookies that will send you to the heavens when you hit the centers. Beau Cabell bcabell@macon.com

Oh, the pastries!