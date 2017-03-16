Let Kirk’s Jerk Kitchen take your taste buds to the islands

0:57 Local teen logs 1,000 volunteer hours Pause

4:48 Cop Shop Podcast: Stopped-up toilet lands woman in jail

4:46 Gregg Allman performs 'Midnight Rider' at Mercer graduation

3:09 Elderly lady feared Fickling dogs would kill her

1:05 Judge tells Kerri Fickling's neighbors why she is not in court

1:07 10-year-old boy marching coast to coast for diabetes cure passes through Warner Robins.

1:09 Volunteers step up to rebuild veteran's home

2:21 Wesleyan responds to hate messages left in dorm

1:57 New project will ensure Bibb classrooms have 'the best' technology