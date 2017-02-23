La Delicia’s Mexican food is tasty, cheap and authentic

Did you know Macon has its own Little Mexico, on the south end of Pio Nono Avenue? Here you can get some of the most authentic Mexican food for dirt cheap prices from people who grew up cooking it. La Delicia Grill is the best among them.
Across the street from the venerable Polly’s LaMesa, La Delicia might get passed by. The actual building — a little red shack, really — is not even part of the serving area. That happens at the little white taco truck-without-wheels next to it, where Ana cooks up a storm 12 hours a day.
Since there’s only Ana and maybe one other person working here, you can’t be in a hurry. Expect to wait if others are here before you or if you have a large order, but you will be richly rewarded.
Each item on the menu can be made with either grilled beef, steak, pork, shredded spicy pork (al pastor) or chicken. Tacos are just $1.75 but you need to order a few to make a meal. The quesadillas for $4 each are perfection, loaded with cheese and meat. The burritos will probably be the best you’ve ever had — for just $4, they are tightly packed in a freshly made tortilla and wrapped up like a new born baby. The combination for $6 is the loose meat with rice and beans and the torta/sandwich is huge for just $4.
My favorite items were the papusas, a Salvadoran creation that is essentially a corn cake stuffed with goodness and then fried. The bean and cheese was fantastic, the pork rind and cheese was bacon-like, and the loroco (flower) and cheese ones were way better than you might expect. Each one is $1.75, so get a dozen of them for your own taste test.
Most people come here for take out, but there’s a single table in the parking lot with six chairs if you get here first. You could even bring a set of fold-up table and chairs and create your own al fresco dining area. Either way, get ready to experience maybe the tastiest, cheapest, most authentic Mexican food in town.
Read more reviews of local restaurants
La Delicia Grill
☆☆☆1/2
Address: 3430 Pio Nono Ave., Macon
Phone: 478-238-5586
Website: ladeliciagrill.com
Hours: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Saturday; 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Payment: Cash, credit
Alcohol: No
Kids Menu: No
Noise Level: Low
Health Rating: 90
Price range: $1.87-$6
Restaurant reviewer dines anonymously at Telegraph expense. New restaurants must be open at least two months before a review. Reviews are not related to advertising.
Excellent ☆☆☆☆
Good ☆☆☆
Fair ☆☆
Poor ☆
Comments