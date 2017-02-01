Find a vegetarian mecca in Macon

Maybe you’re trying to eat healthier this year, or lose a little holiday weight before swimsuit season. Going vegetarian can be a great way to spruce up your eating habits, and we have some local restaurants that won’t make you miss the meat.
Grow
This lunch-only spot prides itself on providing quality local food in surprising, delicious ways. Choose from the recently-added bowls starting at $8.95 — like the Hippie Bowl with quinoa, kale, grapefruit, Thai basil and locally made ginger peach yogurt, or the Southwest Bowl with brown rice and fresh corn and bean salsa. If that’s a little too healthy, start with the fried veggie medley, with buttermilk-soaked Vidalia onion rings, eggplant and rutabaga fries. Veggie plates are always popular, too.
Pho Saigon
While the service at Pho Saigon can feel a bit spotty, there is no question that this place makes fantastic food. In the vegetarian section of the menu, you’ll find rice noodle soup with fried tofu, fried rice with egg and vegetables, and bun chay with vermicelli.
Back to Edenz
If you want to go all-out vegan, this is the only local restaurant that serves mostly plant-based food. The buffet has a distinctly soul food bent, with mac and (vegan) cheese, sweet potatoes, greens and cornbread. Best advice: Go early when the food first comes out.
Harp and Bowl
Unlike any other restaurant in town, Harp and Bowl focuses on building a healthier you at a cellular level. While their menu is not completely vegetarian, all of the ingredients contain no hormones and they use only organic juices. They offer kefirs, green coconuts, salads, soups, smoothies and homemade desserts during breakfast and lunch every weekday.
Fountain of Juice
As the priciest entry in this list, FoJ is well worth it for the personal service and consistent quality. Truffle Parmesan fries, olive tapenade ciabatta, and the kale salad with quinoa, cabbage, blueberries, candied pecans and avocado will make you forget you’re going meatless. The butternut squash bowl with shaved asparagus and lentils goes perfectly with a sweetened green tea. They also do a fabulous job of catering if you want to share your (new) love of veggies.
Grow
Address: 1019 Riverside Drive, Macon
Hours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday
Website: goodtogomacon.com
Price: $7.95-$9.75
Pho Saigon
Address: 3076 Riverside Drive, Macon
Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday
Website: facebook.com/Pho-Saigon
Price: $6.95-$12.95
Back to Edenz
Address: 3348 Vineville Ave., Macon
Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday
Website: facebook.com/edenzvegetarian
Price: $7.50 per pound
Harp and Bowl
Address: 520 Mulberry St., Macon
Hours: 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday
Website: facebook.com/harpandbowlmacon
Price: $5-$15
Fountain of Juice
Address: 4123 Forsyth Road, Macon
Hours: 10:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday
Website: fountainofjuice.it
Price: $11-$30
