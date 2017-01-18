Johnny V’s a winner for lunch-counter style food

Johnny V’s on Columbus Road is a step back in time, from the ridiculously cheap prices to the counter service. Look at that price range — nothing on the menu is more than $5.80.
I remember going as a child to the Rocky Creek Road Johnny V’s, with its red and yellow banquets and hot dogs covered in chili. This location looks exactly the same and serves almost exactly the same menu as it did those many decades ago.
We started with breakfast, with a plate of two scrambled eggs, two salmon patties and two fluffy biscuits with coffee for just $5.23. While the deep-fried salmon patties were not my cup of tea, this meal was everything a lunch-counter breakfast should be.
Those biscuits and the two pancakes we got as a side for $3 were perfection. The french toast for $3 was pretty much like you would make at home, but the gravy biscuits for $1.60 got scarfed down in record time.
Biscuits come with bacon, link sausage, patty sausage, ham, salmon or streak o’lean for just $1.35 each; with steak, country ham, or chicken for $1.65; or any meat with egg for the top price of $1.95. Breakfast is available until noon each day.
You can get lunch all day long — meaning you can get that chili-covered hot dog at 5 a.m. We got the V burger with fries for $4, the black eye peas with cornbread for $2.10, and a slaw dog for $1.55.
While the breakfast is more to my liking, you can’t beat the prices for lunch. They also have patty melts, BLTs, grilled chicken or chicken salad — each less than $5.
Most of the folks here seem to be regulars, so you might have to ask for a menu if you don’t already have it memorized. It’s a great crowd from all walks of life, and there’s a drive-thru as well.
Johnny V’s is large and clean, the service is attentive and friendly, and the prices just can’t be beat.
Johnny V’s
☆☆☆
Address: 5854 Columbus Road, Macon
Phone: 478-474-0488
Hours: 5 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday
Payment: Cash, credit
Smoking: No
Alcohol: No
Kids Menu: No
Noise Level: Low
Health Rating: 91
Price range: $1.45-$5.80
