Baked goodies make Goodie Gallery a gem

This Milledgeville neighborhood bakery was going through some changes when we last visited, so we recently took another trip to the Goodie Gallery.
We started with a trio of salads — chicken, tuna and egg. A salad plate is available for $6.59 with one cold salad, or $7.59 for two salad choices. The egg salad was much better than when we tried it before — not too tangy and with a good texture. The chicken salad has less flavor than the tuna but got better after a day in the fridge.
Their subs are value-priced at about $5.99 for a half and $8.99 for a full, including the aforementioned salads, corned beef, crab salad or any of the usuals. We didn’t try the wraps this time, but that’s another bargain option for less than $5, as are the soup and the chili.
We spent most of our budget on what the Goodie Gallery has been known for for more than 25 years — their bakery goodies. We got a huge platter of chocolate chip, white chocolate and oatmeal cookies and enjoyed all of them.
My favorite was the “no bake” cookies that reminded me of my childhood, with just cocoa, oatmeal and peanut butter holding them together. The cheese straws were rather bland, but not everyone likes them with a kick.
The Goodie Gallery is most famous for their cheesecakes, which they make in a myriad of variations. I’ve tried the classic, strawberry, chocolate chip and turtle, which are all available as whole cheesecakes for $29.99, slices for $3.19 and as cheesecake bites for $1.49. They will even concoct something original just for you, plus write happy birthday on it.
If you love cheesecake, the Goodie Gallery is worth a trip to Milledgeville. For area residents, how lucky you are to still have a local bakery with gingerbread men, sprinkled sugar cookies and cupcakes made by hand. There are very few of those left nowadays and you’re fortunate to have one.
Goodie Gallery
☆☆1/2
Address: 812 N. Columbia St., Milledgeville
Phone: 478-452-8080
Website: facebook.com/Goodie-Gallery
Hours: 6:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday
Payment: Cash, credit
Smoking: No
Alcohol: No
Kids Menu: No
Noise Level: Low
Health Rating: 91
Price range: $3.99-$9.99
Restaurant reviewer dines anonymously at Telegraph expense. New restaurants must be open at least two months before a review. Reviews are not related to advertising.
Excellent ☆☆☆☆
Good ☆☆☆
Fair ☆☆
Poor ☆
