Pizza is good, ambiance isn’t at Stoner’s in Macon

Stoner’s Pizza Joint has a fun idea: it serves baked pizzas in a joint on Forsyth Road. However, it has a few things to fix before it’s a hit.
The made-from-scratch crust comes in thin and crispy or hand-tossed. The 15-inch deep-dish for $14.29 has high-walled crust filled with mostly sauce and your choice of toppings for $1.49 each. There’s also a white pizza version of it for $15.39, filled with a house-made garlic sauce plus ricotta and mozzarella. We had both types of crust, but they seemed about the same, at $7.69 for the small (10-inch), $9.89 for the large, and $17.59 for the jumbo 20-inch, plus toppings.
Stoner’s has lots of specialty pizzas, like taco, barbecued chicken and an Italian steak that’s a lot like a cheese steak sandwich. Their “super pizzas” are loaded with even more toppings for $2 more than any regular version.
The calzones and stromboli are created from their specialty pizza ingredients or you can make your own, like a special buffalo chicken stromboli with feta, mild wing sauce and mozzarella, and served with ranch. If you’re hosting a party, they also have a 24-inch Big Texan.
The most disappointing part of the meal was the ambiance. We liked the chalkboard wall covered with friendly messages, but the lighting is really weird and unpleasant, with loud head-banging music taking conversations hostage. Near a booming college campus this might fly, but this location is in the middle of a rather highbrow area and it doesn’t seem to fit.
They also have lots of salads and wings, which are all available on delivery. We dined in, but they seem to have a good reputation for an efficient website and fast, cheap delivery. For nearby customers who want to have their choice of a large variety of pizza, salads, lasagna, sandwiches and wings, the grass might be greener when you get your order to-go.
Stoner’s Pizza Joint
☆☆
Address: 4524 Forsyth Road, Macon
Phone: 478-254-2500
Website: stonerspizzamacon.com
Hours: 4 p.m.-midnight Sunday-Thursday, 4 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday-Saturday
Payment: Cash, credit
Smoking: No
Alcohol: No
Kids Menu: No
Noise Level: Low
Health Rating: 94
Price range: $7.69-$9.89
