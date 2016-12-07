Forsyth’s Bluetick will blow you away

Forsyth has secured its reputation as a foodie mecca with the opening of the Bluetick Mercantile Co. Breadsmiths and Organics on the town’s main square.
When you enter the restaurant, your eye flows from the hardwood floors, through the mercantile area to the bakery cases, through the glass-walled kitchen, to the flour-bag-covered banquets, and over to the metal and wood stools at the window, which looks out over the charming square.
The restaurant’s current hours are breakfast and lunch, weekdays only. If you don’t live in Forsyth, it’s worth a drive for the biscuits alone. These big, fluffy, buttermilk beauties, made with organic flour and butter, are good enough to be eaten with just honey or jam. With options for organic, free range eggs, Big Green Egg smoked Canadian bacon and your choice of cheddar, provolone or Swiss, your eyes will roll back in your head.
The French toast is made completely from scratch, with their homemade organic sourdough soaked in creme Anglaise overnight. For only $5.49, it’s one of the most economical deals on the menu.
My second favorite was the eggplant mozzarella panini for $6.59. While this isn’t a very big sandwich, it packs a big flavor — mostly due to the fact that the eggplant is smoked on the Big Green Egg. The homemade aioli gives it a tang and sweetness, so all my favorite tastes are incorporated into a relatively healthy pressed sandwich.
The tuna melt was also a winner, with Mediterranean tuna, capers, scallions and aioli between homemade flatbread and melted mozzarella. All sandwiches are served with house-made, quick-pickled vegetables.
If you can only come for coffee and dessert, my top pick is the almond flour chocolate torte covered in ganache or their barely-sweet cheesecake. The blue red velvet cake was novel, but the organic gala apple pie would be gorgeous with a cup of their Cafe Campesino coffee from Americus.
No matter what you choose, you will be blown away by how much you love this place.
Bluetick Mercantile Co.
☆☆☆1/2
Address: 12 W. Main St., Forsyth
Phone: 478-583-1BLU
Hours: 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday
Payment: Cash, credit
Smoking: No
Alcohol: No
Kids Menu: No
Noise Level: Low
Health Rating: 92
Website: thebluetick.com/restaurant
Price range: $2.99-$9.29
Restaurant reviewer dines anonymously at Telegraph expense. New restaurants must be open at least two months before a review. Reviews are not related to advertising.
