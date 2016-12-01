Where to dine for special occasions

In Taste Buzz, we’re featuring groups of restaurants once a month based on their “purpose,” rather than reviewing just one restaurant at a time, which we’ll continue to do during the other weeks.
This month, we’re focusing on those special occasions — the ones that need to be commemorated with a fabulous meal. Good food, excellent service and a convivial atmosphere can make the happiest event a moment to remember forever. For those times, we present the very best places in Middle Georgia to celebrate your most special occasions.
Natalia’s
We came without reservations on a busy night and the hosting staff made us feel welcome. We made weird requests (“just appetizers and desserts”) and the wait staff made us feel like that was perfectly reasonable. We had a trio of smoked fish, jalapeño bacon, a charcuterie plate and a winter caprese salad, followed by the most luscious bananas foster bread pudding, a creme brûlée and an apple pie wrapped around a creamy cheesecake. Any event you celebrate at Natalia’s will be remembered as the perfect evening.
Downtown Grill
Many folks come here just for the bar, the kind of place that makes everyone feel like a regular. Downtown Grill is tucked away between Mulberry and Cherry streets, but once you find it, you’ll be back. Even better than the professional staff is the food — inventive, traditional and surprising all at once. Steaks are their specialty, but I’ve never had a bad meal here.
Tic Toc Room
If you’ve never been to the Tic Toc, you’ll be immediately surprised by the feeling that you’re not in Macon — maybe not even in Georgia. The young staff seems cosmopolitan and the chic decor feels like Manhattan. While the quality of the food does sometimes vary, it is never less than very good.
Marco
Marco has excellent service, consistently excellent food, and a posh yet comfortable atmosphere. Check their website for their four-course wine dinners and other special evenings.
Other restaurants with well-trained staff — as well as food and an upscale atmosphere — include the Back Burner, Dovetail, Barefoot Tavern and Michael’s on Mulberry. Whether you want to impress or just experience the best Macon has to offer, all of these choices will deliver a quality dining experience.
Natalia’s
Address: 201 North Macon St. (off Bass Road), Macon
Hours: 5 p.m.-close Monday-Saturday
Website: Natalias.net
Price: $24-$32
Downtown Grill
Address: 562 Mulberry Street Lane, Macon
Hours: 5 p.m.-close Monday-Saturday
Website: macondowntowngrill.com
Price: $17-$27
Tic Toc Room
Address: 408 Martin Luther King Blvd., Macon
Hours: 5 p.m.-close Monday-Saturday
Website: theticticroom.com
Price: $17-$32
Marco
Address: 4581 Forsyth Road, Macon
Hours: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5 p.m.-close Monday-Friday; 5 p.m.-close Saturday
Website: marcomacon.com
Price: $22-$41
