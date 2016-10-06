Get cozy this fall with these four Macon restaurants

As a new feature of the Taste Buzz, we’ll be featuring groups of restaurants once a month for their “purpose,” rather than revewing just one restaurant at a time, which we’ll continue to do during the other weeks.
Now that fall has finally “fallen,” we’re ready to get cozy with these four cute-as-pumpkin-pie local restaurants.
Papouli’s Mediterranean Cafe and Market
If you haven’t been into the newly renovated Papouli’s, you’re in for a treat. The food always has been authentically Greek and delicious, but the decor used to be function over form.
Now, there are two giant booths that could easily sit eight across from each other, and — the coziest of all — one U-shaped booth to sit six. They’ve also added banquet seating along the left wall, giving more room for large groups. The warm color scheme and beautiful new geographic mural make this one of our top spots for a cozy and delicious lunch or dinner.
Bearfoot Tavern
Here’s another restaurant that benefited from a great makeover as well as a move. The old Bearfoot Tavern was noisy with televisions everywhere. Now it’s the closest thing our area has to an English pub, with a gorgeous curved dark wooden bar, flocked wallpaper, and even high-walled “snugs.”
The menu had a fantastic makeover as well, now featuring truffle Parmesan fries, giant burgers, weekend brunch and Bailey’s bread pudding. There’s even a biergarten in the back with live music on the weekends.
Whether dining alone, in a big group, or as a couple, Bearfoot is one of the coziest.
Tokyo Alley
Tokyo Alley has been in the same location since 1994, but it remains a hidden gem because of its off-the-beaten-track address. Behind the Rookery on Cherry Street, this Japanese and Thai restaurant is bigger on comfort food than authenticity, with dishes like orange chicken and their famous cold noodle salad.
The low ceiling, dark lighting, souvenir-type decor, and tightly packed seating parlay the feeling of a happily crowded, popular restaurant. There’s even a tiny private room for groups of five or more. If you haven’t found this one yet, it’s worth your search.
The Back Burner
The Back Burner is another pleasant find that remains the secret of local foodies. Located off Ingleside Avenue behind Ocmulgee Arts, this tiny house with an enclosed porch first became a fine dining restaurant decades ago under Chef Christian Losito.
Now under the direction of an equally capable chef, it features excellent steaks, quiet service and a fantastic seafood paella. Let the staff know you’re celebrating a special occasion and they will go out of their way to make it memorable.
If you don’t see your favorite cozy restaurant here, I may be saving it for another article later. Give these four a try and determine your own cozy-quotient.
Papouli’s Mediterranean Cafe and Market
Address: 121 Tom Hill Sr Blvd., Macon
Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily
Website: papouliscafe.com
Price: Entrees until $8
Bearfoot Tavern
Address: 468 Second St., Macon
Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday
Website: hotplatesrestaurantgroup.com
Price: Entrees $9-$15
Tokyo Alley
Address: 574 Mulberry Lane, Macon
Hours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9:15 p.m. Friday, 5-9:15 p.m. Saturday
Website: tokyoalley.com
Price: Entrees $9-$24
The Back Burner
Address: 2242 Ingleside Ave., Macon
Hours: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-9:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday
Website: backburnermacon.com
Price: Entrees $25 and up
Restaurant reviewer dines anonymously at Telegraph expense. New restaurants must be open at least two months before a review. Reviews are not related to advertising.
