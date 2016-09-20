Music fans rock out at a soggy Music Midtown

Rapper 2 Chainz is currently on tour with L’il Wayne as COLLEGROVE. 2 Chainz, legally known as Tauheed Epps, is a native of Atlanta who is rumored to have plans for a future mayoral campaign in his hometown of College Park.
Tens of thousands of people were evacuated temporarily from Music Midtown Sunday afternoon for safety. Thunder and lightning delayed the festival for over an hour before the gates were re-opened and the schedule continued into the the night.
Twenty-One Pilots singer Tyler Joseph wears black paint on his hands and neck when he performs. The popular alternative rock duo were Saturday’s headliner at Music Midtown in Piedmont Park.
Canadian band City and Colour played the Roxy stage on Saturday at Music Midtown. City and Colour is fronted by guitarist Dallas Green, known best for his previous band Alexisonfire, a 5-piece post-hardcore band that was popular in both Canada and the U.S.
The crowd awaits Atlanta native 2 Chainz and rapper L’il Wayne, who performed together as COLLEGROVE at Music Midtown in Piedmont Park.
DNCE lead singer Joe Jonas entertains the crowd Saturday at Music Midtown in Piedmont Park.
DNCE lead guitarist Jin Joo Lee gives an energetic performance at Music Midtown Saturday.
DNCE bass player Cole Whittle plays the bass above his head at Music Midtown Saturday.
With few options for shelter from the pouring rain, Music Midtown festival-goers make do with whatever they can find to wait out the storm.
