Market spreads out in the heart of downtown for Memorial weekend fun

All the action and family fun isn’t at the beach, park or poolside this Memorial Day Weekend. The Downtown Macon Open Air Market is stretching out along Poplar and Second streets on Saturday to welcome singles, parents and kids — and pets — to come have a good time in the heart of downtown and get in on some of Macon’s finest homegrown and handcrafted goods.
“Yep, we’re even catering to pets, so people’s furry friends can come, too,” said Ryan Smith, co-owner of Macon Open Air Market. “We’ll have a shady pet watering area and several vendors that cater directly to dogs with things like bandanas, specialty collars, chew toys and even gourmet dog biscuits.”
Smith said for the human populace, more than 60 vendors will be at the market offering items to make the holiday bazaar a bit of a farmers market, a bit of a craft fair, a bit of a festival and a bit more than you’d expect.
“We’re taking pieces of all those and combining them to support local small businesses and give people access to their products in an enjoyable, fun way,” Smith said. “People get to see really great products and at the same time maybe help launch someone’s new small business. There’ll be all kinds of artisans, farmers, craftsmen and others offering things like jams, jellies, honey and baked goods and locally grown produce. There are candle makers and bath and body goods and woodworkers with everything from toys and games to furniture. That’s just scratching the surface.”
Included just-for-kids will be activities like free face painting by Ocmulgee Arts Guild artists.
To accomplish it all, Smith said the market is doubling the space it usually has at the 513 Plum Street lot during regular markets by spreading out along Poplar and Second streets.
“Our original goal was to be more downtown and out in the open, so Saturday’s market is special to us, too,” he said. “It gives us the opportunity to support our small business vendors and make their products available. Plus, it lets us encourage people to get downtown to the great restaurants, bars and establishments there. That fits our overall plan. We’re just highlighting and adding to the downtown resources — and having fun at it. Starting at 10 a.m. and going to 3 p.m. is perfect for people who just want to come to the market and those who want to hit it before they head out to the lake or park.”
Smith said along with “the best in hand made and homegrown goods Macon has to offer,” there will be live music and a downtown bar crawl.
MEMORIAL MACON OPEN AIR MARKET
Where: Second and Poplar streets, Macon
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday
Cost: Free
Information: 678-314-3623, www.facebook.com/downtownmaconopenairmarket
Comments