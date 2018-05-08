Don't miss these shows as theater season comes to a close

Summer may be almost here, but the final productions in the current on-stage lineup are looking like some of the most exciting of the year.
Opening Friday at Macon Little Theatre is the world premiere of “The Scarlett Girls,” a look at the auditions for one of the most famous roles in the history of cinema. The author of this work is no less than John Culbertson, whom theater fans may remember as the author of MLT’s 2016 production, “Messiah on the Frigidaire.”
As a bonus, Macon Little Theatre will also be announcing its 85th season during this run of “The Scarlett Girls,” so playgoers should bring their checkbooks.
In Perry, “Driving Miss Daisy,” one of the great heart-warmers of all time, is playing through May 20 at the Perry Players’ delightful facility on Main Street.
Another feel-good show is at the Rose Theatre in Forsyth, where the Backlot Players will be producing “Things My Mother Taught Me” also through May 20.
The following weekend, Theatre Macon will open “Waiting in the Wings” by the famed British playwright Noel Coward. This classic work tells the story of a group of prima donna actresses in a retirement home.
Mother's Day concert
Speaking of mothers, in addition to abundant theater this weekend, on Sunday afternoon the Georgia Symphony Orchestra will be at Wesleyan’s Porter Auditorium for a free concert. When you make your reservations, be sure to read conductor Tim Verville’s hopes for GSO’s relationship with Macon.
Music camps
Like Verville, we know that kids exposed to music do well in school, so it is great news that the Otis Music camp will be taking place again this summer, inspiring ages 11–17 from June 4-8 and 11-15.
New this summer is Strings Camp, presented by the Pointer Center for the Performing Arts and led by Patricia McCall (with John Sweat, Rachel Smith and Jaris Tobler). Hosted by Central High School, the camp will run June 18-29 and accepts students grades 7-11. The $75 tuition covers both weeks and includes breakfast, snack and lunch.
Art abounds
Not so many years ago, those who wanted to view local art had limited options, but suddenly art opportunities are everywhere. The most recent good idea is “town and gown” collaboration: The Mercer University Senior Exhibition has moved off campus to the Tubman Museum, where the impressive student work will be on view through this weekend.
One piece that I suggest the Tubman add to its permanent collection is “Exploring Race and Education in Macon-Bibb” (https://exploringraceinmaconbibb.wordpress.com) by graphic designer Sarah Pounds. This piece goes a long way to explain the racial divide that has frequently imperiled social progress in this area.
Music ahead
As summer approaches, once the GSO Mother’s Day Concert (see above) is past, our musical opportunities grow thin, but they don’t disappear entirely. On May 20, the Mercer University Youth Choirs will present “Songs for a Spring Day,” and Temple Beth Israel has a big event scheduled for June 3: “Spring Music Gala and Auction” will feature the Peach State Chamber Players, plus hors d’oeuvres from the kitchen of Teddi Wohlford. Tickets to the event are $35.
