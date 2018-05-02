10 Days Calendar

Friday
May 4
Hay House Spring Stroll
The 25th annual tour of Macon homes and gardens will be held in the Stanislaus neighborhood off Vineville Avenue. For prices and times, call 478-742-8155 or visit wwwhayhousemacon.org.
Paintings by Valerie Aranda
Meet the artists at First Friday opening reception. Also, book signing by John Charles Griffin and meet Georgia Symphony Orchestra Director Timothy Verville. Free. 478-737-7516. www.maconartsalliance.org. Macon Arts Gallery 486 First St., Macon. 5-8 p.m. May 4.
First Friday Concert
Music by Walker Jones. Free food, wine and soft drinks. Free. 478-972-1598. Gallery West, 447 Third Street, Macon. 6:30-9 p.m.
Saturday
May 5
Native Plant Sale
Students and faculty members from Georgia Military College-Warner Robins Campus STEM Club will be available to answer questions and provide recommendations for the best plants to suit your landscape needs. Free. 478-929-7258. Native Plant Education Center, 115 Prince Street, Warner Robins. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Young Astronauts’ Day
Hands-on STEM workshops for first- to eighth-grade students. 478-926-6870. www.museumofaviation.org. Museum of Aviation, 1942 Heritage Blvd., Robins Air Force Base. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Mid-Century Bike Tour
Tour will focus on the mid-century architecture and resources in the Idle Hour neighborhood. Free. 478-742-5084. www.historicmacon.org. Meet at the Kroger parking lot, 4650 Forsyth Road, Macon. 10-11:30 a.m.
Artist Market
A gathering of artists selling and showing their handmade creations. Presented by Artists & Makers on Mossland. Funky junk, fire and folk art, vintage items and more. 478-918-5758. www.facebook.com/plunderJUNKbyVYA/239. Mossland Drive, Perry. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Dancing Stars of Central Georgia
Mirroring the popular TV show, this event pairs midstate residents with professional dancers to raise money by gaining votes in a one-night dance competition. Proceeds benefit Alzheimer’s Association, Georgia Chapter. 478-751-9232. www.maconcentreplex.org/auditorium. Macon City Auditorium, 415 First St., Macon. 6 p.m.-midnight
Sunday
May 6
Spring Art Show
Includes art from members in eight midstate counties with judging and awards. Along with a reception and refreshments. Free. 478-449-8240. www.fasmidga.org. Fine Art Society of Middle Georgia gallery, 149 S. Commercial Circle, Warner Robins. 2-5 p.m.
Monday
May 7
State Farmers Market
Farmers selling fresh produce, as well as dealers year-round. 2055 Eisenhower Parkway. 6 a.m.-10 a.m. daily.
Tuesday
May 8
“Earth, Wind & Fire”
A celebration of the elements, showcasing works relating to the world around us. Free. 478-744-9557. www.middlegeorgiaart.org. Middle Georgia Art Association, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon.
Wednesday
May 9
State Farmers Market
Farmers selling fresh produce, as well as dealers year-round. 2055 Eisenhower Parkway. 6 a.m.-10 a.m. daily.
Thursday
May 10
Jerry Seinfeld
One of the most popular comedians of our time perform his signature stand-up routine. $50 - $150. 478-803-1593000. www.maconcentreplex.org/event/jerry-seinfeld. Macon City Auditorium, 415 First St., Macon. 7 p.m.
“Driving Miss Daisy”
Perry Players perform Alfred Uhry’s beloved, award-winning play. $18, $15 active military, students with ID and children. 478-919-9889. www.perryplayers.org. Perry Players, 909 Main St., Perry. 7:30 p.m.
Whiskey Myers
Southern rock/country band. With Heathen Sons. $15-$30. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m.
Friday
May 11
“Things My Mother Taught Me”
A heartwarming family comedy by Katherine DeSavino. $15, 412 seniors, students and military. Groups of 10 or more $10 each in advance. 478-994-0443. thebacklotplayers.org. The Backlot Players, The Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnson St., Forsyth. 7:30 p.m.
“A Murdered Mystery”
Guests try solve a murder presented in the play by night’s end. $40, $70 per couple. 478-923-6600. www.museumofaviation.org. Nugteren Exhibit Hangar, Museum of Aviation, 1942 Heritage Blvd., Robins Air Force Base. 7:30 p.m.
“The Scarlett Girls”
The world premier of a new work by playwright John Culbertson. Girls in a Georgia town audition for a shot at being cast as Scarlett O’Hara in “Gone With the Wind.” A discussion with Culbertson and a champagne reception follows the opening night performance. $20, $15 seniors 60 and older, $10 students 23 and younger. 478-471-7529. www.maconlittletheatre.org. Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road, Macon. 8 p.m.
Steve Earle & The Dukes 30th Anniversary of Cooperhead Road
With the Masersons. $30-$45. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m.
The Black Jacket Symphony Presents: The Eagles’ Hotel California
A live re-creation of the band’s most famous album. $25-$30. 478-301-5470. www.thegrandmacon.com. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 8-10 p.m.
Saturday
May 12
Arts Live on the Circle
A judged Fine Art Show in the gallery, live bands, vendors on the lawn and indoors. Bring the kids for face painting, balloon twisting, photo shoots with Mona Lisa and painted rocks to hunt. Free. 478-449-8240. www.fasmidga.org. Fine Art Society of Middle Georgia gallery, 149 S. Commercial Circle, Warner Robins. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
“Driving Miss Daisy”
Perry Players, 909 Main St., Perry. (See Thursday, May 10). 7:30 p.m.
“Things My Mother Taught Me”
The Backlot Players, The Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnson St., Forsyth. (See Friday, May 11). 7:30 p.m.
“A Murdered Mystery”
Nugteren Exhibit Hangar, Museum of Aviation, 1942 Heritage Blvd., Robins Air Force Base. (See Friday, May 11). 7:30 p.m.
“The Scarlett Girls”
Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road, Macon. (See Friday, May 11). 8 p.m.
Jenny Don’t and the Spurs
Classic country. $10. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery, 543 Cherry St., Macon. 11 p.m.
Sunday
May 13
“Driving Miss Daisy”
Perry Players, 909 Main St., Perry. (See Thursday, May 10). 2:30 p.m.
“Things My Mother Taught Me”
The Backlot Players, The Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnson St., Forsyth. (See Friday, May 11). 2:30 p.m.
“The Scarlett Girls”
Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road, Macon. (See Friday, May 11). 2:30 p.m.
