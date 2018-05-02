Spring brings a stroll through historic Macon homes and gardens

The 25th Anniversary Spring Stroll of Macon Houses and Gardens offers an opportunity to experience the beauty of well-tended gardens in Macon’s historic first subdivision and see interior renovation designs of noted local architects in fine homes throughout the community.
Hosted by the Hay House, the Spring Stroll highlights informal looks at gardens in the historic Stanislaus neighborhood and peeks inside notable homes and churches that have helped give Macon a reputation for treasured, diverse architecture.
Jill McSwain said it is the Stanislaus neighborhood’s third time to have gardens featured — the first being when Joe Adams and Jim Coleman came up with the Spring Stroll idea. Then, Adams lived in Stanislaus. Now, McSwain owns the 1928 Mediterranean style home Adams once occupied. McSwain has been instrumental in stroll preparations and will show the home’s garden.
“When it began in 1993, they thought it would be a one-time event,” she said. “But 25 years and it’s still going strong. It shows we care about our historic properties and appreciate the beautiful gardens around town. Our neighborhood has pulled together. So many drive our streets never knowing the beauty behind the homes. Now Stanislaus gets to shine.”
Parking is at Vineville Baptist Church where tickets may be bought. Participants then literally stroll the neighborhood or are transported by carts if needed.
Ticket sales are also at the Hay House and advanced tickets only are available at other locations listed on the Hay House website.
Interior tours are scattered through town, though many are in proximity to the Hay House.
“A guidebook identifies homes and gardens for ticket-holders,” said Lee Mangum, Hay House rental and events manager. “It’s exciting to show interiors in such wonderful private homes that people normally won’t see. The fact they’re in various stages of renovation makes it all the more informative for people interested in the historic preservation process.”
Mangum said six homes and four churches are on the interiors tour.
But the weekend holds more. Included is the Florabrilliance Flower Exhibit at the Hay House, featuring flower arrangements by local florists; a free Garden Market on Hay House grounds with flowering plants, trees, perennials, garden and patio accessories and more; and free Hay House seminars with one May 4 at 2 p.m. with Tommy Alden of County Line Nursery of Byron speaking on camellias and another May 5 at 11 a.m. with John Howard of Howard Design Studios Atlanta on garden renovation.
On May 6, there is a 5:30-7:30 p.m. High Tea at Villa Teresa on Stanislaus Circle. It is $40 advance, $50 day-of and includes high tea and a silent auction of Menaboni lithographs.
Contact Michael W. Pannell at mwpannell@gmail.com.
Spring Stroll of Macon Houses and Gardens
Where: The Hay House, 934 Georgia Ave., the Stanislaus neighborhood, and various locations
When: Garden Tour 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 4-5; 1-5 p.m. May 6; Historic Interiors Tour 5-8 p.m. May 4-5
Cost: Garden Tour $25 in advance $30 day of; Historic Interiors Tour $25 in advance $30 day of; Garden & Tour Combo $40 in advance, $50 day of. Tickets are good for entire weekend. Garden & Tour Combo includes a Hay House tour.
Information: 478-742-8155, www.hayhousemacon.org/spring-stroll-2018
