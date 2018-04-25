A land so far away has powerful cultural impact here

The Pan African Festival of Georgia celebrates a homecoming this year as visitors celebrate and learn of African culture’s influence throughout Middle Georgia and the world.
Because of continued growth, the festival is returning to its first home in Central City Park.
“Performances that year were on the back of a flatbed truck in the park,” said Andy Ambrose, executive director of the Tubman Museum, which organizes the 22-year-old community weekend. “The festival idea came from Nigerian artist and Tubman board member Chi Ezekwueche as a way to highlight African culture and show how the African diaspora influenced food, music, dance, art, film and much more in other locations. The festival quickly outgrew that flatbed truck and moved to other sites including Cherry Street Plaza when the Tubman Museum opened. But now we need more room still and are moving back to the park.”
Just as are African cultural influences, the festival itself has become a multifaceted, family-friendly event with daylong activities and offerings ranging from food to music to dance to exhibits to storytelling and more.
“The Pan American Festival isn’t just Macon’s festival but Georgia’s festival and even a regional festival,” Ambrose said. “There’s nothing exactly like it in the Southeast. Last year 18,000 came and this year, thanks to help from the Knight Foundation, we’ll be able to accommodate more vendors and activities with the greater space in the park for people to wander around and take it all in.”
Ambrose said the festival hasn’t grown only in numbers but in diversity of visitor’s age range, background, socio-economic status and race.
Officials said in addition to the weekend’s family oriented activities, regional and local artist’s exhibits and music and dance performers, there will be featured concerts highlighting both days.
On Saturday at 6 p.m., funk group Midnight Star will perform with actress, comedian and game show host Kim Coles emceeing.
Ambrose said Sunday’s popular Praise Fest begins at 2 p.m. and will feature John P. Kee and Beverly Crawford.
Concerts are free but preferred seating area tickets are available in advance and on-site for $10 a day or $15 for both days. Organizers recommend regular concert goers bring lawn chairs or blankets.
“With the various activities and entertainment I think a highlight for me is the interaction the festival provides for local artist with national artists,” Ambrose said. “I’m reminded of a demonstration by a featured national dance troupe and Macon’s own wonderful Hayiya Dancers. There have been other instances with artists, choirs and others that provide rich inspiration to us all.”
Contact Michael W. Pannell at mwpannell@gmail.com.
Pan African Festival of Georgia
Where: Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Dr., Macon
When: Noon-10 p.m. April 28; 2-10 p.m. April 29
Cost: Free
Information: 478-743-8544, www.tubmanmuseum.com
Comments