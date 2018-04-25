10 Days Calendar

The Geotechnical & Environmental Consultants Inc. team rows their way to the finish line during their first heat race in a dragon boat race completion last year at Lake Tobesofkee. This year’s races are being held April 28.
April 25, 2018 06:25 PM

Friday

April 27

James Gregory, the Funniest Man in America

Comedian, humorist, storyteller. $38-$48. 478-742-2000. www.douglasstheatre.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Macon. 7:30 p.m.

Yacht Rock Schooner

Group performs smooth sounds of the late ‘70s and early ‘80s. Must be 18 or older to attend. $15-$20. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m.

Sky Over Macon

Explore the wonders above us through a planetarium show and telescopes in the observatory. $10, $5 for children (children younger than 5 are not allowed in planetarium). 478-477-3232 ext. 323. www.masmacon.org. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon. 8:15 p.m. (show) and 9 p.m. (observatory, weather permitting)

Saturday

April 28

Pan African Festival

Featuring music, dance, food, art, storytelling and food trucks. Legendary funk group Midnight Star will headline main concert. 478-743-8544. www.tubmanmuseum.com. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive, Macon. Noon-10 p.m.

Dragon Boat Races

canoes with dragon heads and dragon tails, powered by teams from local businesses, will race on Lake Tobesofkee. Teams should be registered by April 20 to compete. Free with park admission for spectators. 478-745-3984 ext. 114. www.macondragonboats.org. Lake Tobesofkee, Sandy Beach Park, 6880 Moseley Dixon Road, Macon. 1 p.m.

Hayneville Jamfest

Performances by Stillwater, Wet Willie, Jack Pearson Band and the Eli Carlan Band. $45. 478-926-6870. www.museumofaviation.org. 153 Kingsland road, Hawkinsville. 5 p.m. April 28.

Mercer Singers

Group’s farewell concert. Free. 478-301-5751. music.mercer.edu. Townsend School of Music, 1329 Adams St., Macon. 7:30-9:30 p.m.

David Brunell

Internationally acclaimed pianist in concert. Reception after performance. $25. 478-256-3388. www.littlecarnegie.com. Little Carnegie of the South, 1962 Forsyth St., Macon. 7:30 p.m.

Zoso - The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience

The look and sound of the legendary band. $15-$18. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m.

Sunday

April 29

Organ Dedication

Performances by organists Gerald Carper, Anne Armstrong and Jonathan Poe, plus a reception, are part of the dedication of the newly installed A.E. Schlueter organ. Free. 478-742-6485. www.fbcxmacon.org. First Baptist Church of Christ, 511 High Place, Macon. 4 p.m.

Ray Charles On My Mind

Concert/theater work featuring 12-piece orchestra and three vocalists brings the music and the story of the soul and R&B legend to life. $20-$25. 478-742-2000. www.douglasstheatre.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Macon. 6 p.m.

Rhythm N Jazz Spring Concert Series

Featuring Interchange and the Neubreed Band. Free. Gateway Park, 301 Riverside Drive, Macon. 6 p.m.

Denny Hanson

Self-described performer of “Weirdo Pop.” $10. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery, 543 Cherry St., Macon. 6:30 p.m.

Monday

April 30

State Farmers Market

Farmers selling fresh produce, as well as dealers year-round. 2055 Eisenhower Parkway. 6 a.m.-10 a.m. daily.

Tuesday

May 1

Polar Bear Den

Story time plus crafts for ages 2-5.$5, one free adult for every child. masmacon.org. 478-477-3232. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon. 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday

May 2

John Baumann

Country singer. With Zach Nytomt. $10. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery, 543 Cherry St., Macon. 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

May 3

Tommy Talton

Southern rock guitarist who has played with Allman Brothers Band. $15. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery, 543 Cherry St., Macon. 7:30 p.m.

Friday

May 4

Hay House Spring Stroll

The 25th annual tour of Macon homes and gardens will be held in the Stanislaus neighborhood off Vineville Avenue. For prices and times, call 478-742-8155 or visit wwwhayhousemacon.org.

Saturday

May 5

Native Plant Sale

Students and faculty members from Georgia Military College-Warner Robins Campus STEM Club will be available to answer questions and provide recommendations for the best plants to suit your landscape needs. Free. 478-929-7258. Native Plant Education Center, 115 Prince Street, Warner Robins. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Hay House Spring Stroll

See Friday, May 4.

Mid-Century Bike Tour

Tour will focus on the mid-century architecture and resources in the Idle Hour neighborhood. Free. 478-742-5084. www.historicmacon.org. Meet at the Kroger parking lot, 4650 Forsyth Road, Macon. 10-11:30 a.m.

Artist Market

A gathering of artists selling and showing their handmade creations. Presented by Artists & Makers on Mossland. Funky junk, fire and folk art, vintage items and more. 478-918-5758. www.facebook.com/plunderJUNKbyVYA/239. Mossland Drive, Perry. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday

May 6

Hay House Spring Stroll

See Friday, May 4.

