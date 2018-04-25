10 Days Calendar

Friday
April 27
James Gregory, the Funniest Man in America
Comedian, humorist, storyteller. $38-$48. 478-742-2000. www.douglasstheatre.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Macon. 7:30 p.m.
Yacht Rock Schooner
Group performs smooth sounds of the late ‘70s and early ‘80s. Must be 18 or older to attend. $15-$20. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m.
Sky Over Macon
Explore the wonders above us through a planetarium show and telescopes in the observatory. $10, $5 for children (children younger than 5 are not allowed in planetarium). 478-477-3232 ext. 323. www.masmacon.org. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon. 8:15 p.m. (show) and 9 p.m. (observatory, weather permitting)
Saturday
April 28
Pan African Festival
Featuring music, dance, food, art, storytelling and food trucks. Legendary funk group Midnight Star will headline main concert. 478-743-8544. www.tubmanmuseum.com. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive, Macon. Noon-10 p.m.
Dragon Boat Races
canoes with dragon heads and dragon tails, powered by teams from local businesses, will race on Lake Tobesofkee. Teams should be registered by April 20 to compete. Free with park admission for spectators. 478-745-3984 ext. 114. www.macondragonboats.org. Lake Tobesofkee, Sandy Beach Park, 6880 Moseley Dixon Road, Macon. 1 p.m.
Hayneville Jamfest
Performances by Stillwater, Wet Willie, Jack Pearson Band and the Eli Carlan Band. $45. 478-926-6870. www.museumofaviation.org. 153 Kingsland road, Hawkinsville. 5 p.m. April 28.
Mercer Singers
Group’s farewell concert. Free. 478-301-5751. music.mercer.edu. Townsend School of Music, 1329 Adams St., Macon. 7:30-9:30 p.m.
David Brunell
Internationally acclaimed pianist in concert. Reception after performance. $25. 478-256-3388. www.littlecarnegie.com. Little Carnegie of the South, 1962 Forsyth St., Macon. 7:30 p.m.
Zoso - The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience
The look and sound of the legendary band. $15-$18. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m.
Sunday
April 29
Organ Dedication
Performances by organists Gerald Carper, Anne Armstrong and Jonathan Poe, plus a reception, are part of the dedication of the newly installed A.E. Schlueter organ. Free. 478-742-6485. www.fbcxmacon.org. First Baptist Church of Christ, 511 High Place, Macon. 4 p.m.
Ray Charles On My Mind
Concert/theater work featuring 12-piece orchestra and three vocalists brings the music and the story of the soul and R&B legend to life. $20-$25. 478-742-2000. www.douglasstheatre.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Macon. 6 p.m.
Rhythm N Jazz Spring Concert Series
Featuring Interchange and the Neubreed Band. Free. Gateway Park, 301 Riverside Drive, Macon. 6 p.m.
Denny Hanson
Self-described performer of “Weirdo Pop.” $10. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery, 543 Cherry St., Macon. 6:30 p.m.
Monday
April 30
State Farmers Market
Farmers selling fresh produce, as well as dealers year-round. 2055 Eisenhower Parkway. 6 a.m.-10 a.m. daily.
Tuesday
May 1
Polar Bear Den
Story time plus crafts for ages 2-5.$5, one free adult for every child. masmacon.org. 478-477-3232. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon. 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday
May 2
John Baumann
Country singer. With Zach Nytomt. $10. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery, 543 Cherry St., Macon. 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
May 3
Tommy Talton
Southern rock guitarist who has played with Allman Brothers Band. $15. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery, 543 Cherry St., Macon. 7:30 p.m.
Friday
May 4
Hay House Spring Stroll
The 25th annual tour of Macon homes and gardens will be held in the Stanislaus neighborhood off Vineville Avenue. For prices and times, call 478-742-8155 or visit wwwhayhousemacon.org.
Saturday
May 5
Native Plant Sale
Students and faculty members from Georgia Military College-Warner Robins Campus STEM Club will be available to answer questions and provide recommendations for the best plants to suit your landscape needs. Free. 478-929-7258. Native Plant Education Center, 115 Prince Street, Warner Robins. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Hay House Spring Stroll
See Friday, May 4.
Mid-Century Bike Tour
Tour will focus on the mid-century architecture and resources in the Idle Hour neighborhood. Free. 478-742-5084. www.historicmacon.org. Meet at the Kroger parking lot, 4650 Forsyth Road, Macon. 10-11:30 a.m.
Artist Market
A gathering of artists selling and showing their handmade creations. Presented by Artists & Makers on Mossland. Funky junk, fire and folk art, vintage items and more. 478-918-5758. www.facebook.com/plunderJUNKbyVYA/239. Mossland Drive, Perry. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sunday
May 6
Hay House Spring Stroll
See Friday, May 4.
