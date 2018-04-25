Out & About Calendar for April 27, 2018

FESTIVALS AND FAIRS
Pan African Festival
Featuring music, dance, food, art, storytelling and food trucks. Legendary funk group Midnight Star will headline main concert. 478-743-8544. www.tubmanmuseum.com. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive, Macon. Noon-10 p.m. April 28-29.
LIVE MUSIC
The Duttons
Group performs a mixture of bluegrass to classical music and about everything in between. $39. 478-301-5470. www.thegrandmacon.com. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 7:30 p.m. April 27.
Yacht Rock Schooner
Group performs smooth sounds of the late ‘70s and early ‘80s. Must be 18 or older to attend. $15-$20. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m. April 27.
Hayneville Jamfest
Performances by Stillwater, Wet Willie, Jack Pearson Band and the Eli Carlan Band. $45. 478-926-6870. www.museumofaviation.org. 153 Kingsland road, Hawkinsville. 5 p.m. April 28.
Zoso - The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience
The look and sound of the legendary band. $15-$18. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m. April 28.
Ruen Brothers
Rock band. $10. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery, 543 Cherry St., Macon. 11 p.m. April 28.
Ray Charles On My Mind
Concert/theater work featuring 12-piece orchestra and three vocalists brings the music and the story of the soul and R&B legend to life. $20-$25. 478-742-2000. www.douglasstheatre.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon. 6 p.m. April 29.
Rhythm N Jazz Spring Concert Series
Featuring Interchange and the Neubreed Band. Free. Gateway Park, 301 Riverside Drive, Macon. 6 p.m. April 29.
Denny Hanson
Self-described performer of “Weirdo Pop.” $10. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery, 543 Cherry St., Macon. 6:30 p.m. April 29.
John Baumann
Country singer. With Zach Nytomt. $10. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery, 543 Cherry St., Macon. 7:30 p.m. May 2.
Tommy Talton
Southern rock guitarist who has played with Allman Brothers Band. $15. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery, 543 Cherry St., Macon. 7:30 p.m. May 3.
The Black Jacket Symphony Presents: The Eagles’ Hotel California
A live re-creation of the band’s most famous album. $25-$30. 478-301-5470. www.thegrandmacon.com. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 8-10 p.m. May 11.
CLASSICAL MUSIC
Mercer Singers
Group’s farewell concert. Free. 478-301-5751. music.mercer.edu. Townsend School of Music, 1329 Adams St., Macon. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 28.
David Brunell
Internationally acclaimed pianist in concert. Reception after performance. $25. 478-256-3388. www.littlecarnegie.com. Little Carnegie of the South, 1962 Forsyth St., Macon. 7:30 p.m. April 28.
Thomas Pandolfi
Virtuoso pianist wraps up the spring Music & the Arts concert series with a performance of American classical and popular piano pieces. Free. 478-745-3331. vinevillemethodist.com. Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Ave., Macon. 4 p.m. May 20.
COMEDY SHOWS
James Gregory, the Funniest Man in America
Comedian, humorist, storyteller. $38-$48. 478-742-2000. www.douglasstheatre.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Macon. 7:30 p.m. April 27.
Jerry Seinfeld
One of the most popular comedians of our time perform his signature stand-up routine. $50 - $150. 478-803-1593000. www.maconcentreplex.org/event/jerry-seinfeld. Macon City Auditorium, 415 First St., Macon. 7 p.m. May 10.
THEATER
Met: “Cendrillon”
Metropolitan Opera Live. Showing at the Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and the Galleria Mall Stadium Cinemas 15, 2980 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. $24 adults, $20 seniors and students. metopera.org/hdlive. 478-742-2000. 12:55 p.m. April 28.
“Things My Mother Taught Me”
A heartwarming family comedy by Katherine DeSavino. $15, 412 seniors, students and military. Groups of 10 or more $10 each in advance. 478-994-0443. thebacklotplayers.org. The Backlot Players, The Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnson St., Forsyth. 7:30 p.m. May 11-12 and 18-19, 2:30 p.m. May 13 and 20.
“The Scarlett Girls”
The world premier of a new work by playwright John Culbertson. Girls in a Georgia town audition for a shot at being cast as Scarlett O’Hara in “Gone With the Wind.” A discussion with Culbertson and a champagne reception follows the opening night performance. $20, $15 seniors 60 and older, $10 students 23 and younger. 478-471-7529. www.maconlittletheatre.org. Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road, Macon. 8 p.m. May 11-12 and May 16-19, 2:30 p.m. May 13 and 20.
“Waiting in the Wings”
Former stage stars in a retirement home for actresses learn life lessons in this Noel Coward play. 478-746-9485. www.theatremacon.com. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m. May 18-19 and 25-26, 2:30 p.m. May 20 and 27, 7:30 p.m. May 24.
MUSIC HALLS
Oak Grove Jamboree & Opry House
Dancing and country music. Oak Grove Community Center, 1134 Ga. 126 South, Cochran. Free. 478-308-4559. 6:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Ole Clinton Opry
215 Old Ga. 18, Gray. $2 admission at the door, free for ages 16 and younger. 478-825-4118 or clintonopry.com. 5:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Hollonville Opry House
Elvis at 80, The Generics and Kirkland & Friends. Music starts at 6:30 p.m. Ga. 362, Hollonville. Free; operated on donations. 770-228-4832 or hollonvilleopry.com. 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Powersville Opry
4:15 p.m. Powersville House Band. 6 p.m. Dance Band. 7 p.m. Ray & Wanelle & Phoenix Band. South onto Powersville Road off Ga. 247 Connector between Warner Robins and Ga. 49. Free. 478-328-0678. 4-9 p.m. Saturday; Also open 7 p.m. Monday night, jam and open mic.
Wagon House Opry
6-7:30 p.m. Curtis Scott. 7:30-9 p.m. Down the Hill County Band. Drawing at 9 p.m. 699 Altman Road, Haddock. Donations at the door will be accepted. Contact Randy, 478-363-1274. 6-9 p.m. second, third and fifth Saturday of each month.
MOVIES
Macon Film Guild: “In Between”
Three Palestinian women living in a Tel Aviv apartment try to find a middle ground between traditional and modern culture. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Macon. 2 p.m. 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m. May 13.
BOOK EVENTS/LECTURES
Friends of the Library Saturday Book Sale
Like-new hardbacks $5, paperbacks $2.50. Cash or check. 2720 Riverside Drive. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 28.
FUNDRAISERS
4-Man Scramble Golf Tournament
Benefits Family Counseling Center of Central Georgia. $100. 478-745-2811. Healy Point Country Club, 293 River North Blvd., Macon. 9 a.m. (check in 8 a.m.) April 27.
Dinner of the Diamond
A steak, burgers and bacon-themed dinner will be served on the infield of Luther Williams Field. Food will be served by members of the Macon Bacon baseball team. Also includes concert by the Grapevine. Proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Georgia. $50, $5 for concert only in stands. 478-743-4153. Luther Williams Field, Willie Smokey Glover Drive, Macon. 6:30 p.m. (dinner) and 7:30 p.m. (concert) May 30.
EXHIBITIONS
“Earth, Wind & Fire”
A celebration of the elements, showcasing works relating to the world around us. Free. 478-744-9557. www.middlegeorgiaart.org. Middle Georgia Art Association, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon. Exhibit runs through May 12.
MARKETS
State Farmers Market
Farmers selling fresh produce, as well as dealers year-round. 2055 Eisenhower Parkway. 6 a.m.-10 a.m. daily.
Mulberry Market
Locally grown and produced vegetables, dairy, meat, desserts and more. Tattnall Square Park. Free to attend. www.chwg.org. 3:30-7 p.m. May 2.
International City Farmers Market
Featuring Georgia-grown/made foods. Local, seasonal produce, meat, milk and more. Watson Boulevard and Maple Street, in front of Perkins Field, Warner Robins. 478-225-7626. Facebook.com/internationalcityfarmersmarket. 1-6 p.m. May 2.
Original Farmers Market of Perry
Local produce, baked goods, flowers, eggs and more. Abba House Thrift Store parking lot, 1309 Main St., Perry. 478-954-5445. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. April 28.
Native Plant Sale
Students and faculty members from Georgia Military College-Warner Robins Campus STEM Club will be available to answer questions and provide recommendations for the best plants to suit your landscape needs. Free. 478-929-7258. Native Plant Education Center, 115 Prince Street, Warner Robins. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 28.
Polar Bear Den
Story time plus crafts for ages 2-5.$5, one free adult for every child. masmacon.org. 478-477-3232. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon. 10:30 a.m. May 1.
CHURCH EVENTS
Organ Dedication
Performances by organists Gerald Carper, Anne Armstrong and Jonathan Poe, plus a reception, are part of the dedication of the newly installed A.E. Schlueter organ. Free. 478-742-6485. www.fbcxmacon.org. First Baptist Church of Christ, 511 High Place, Macon. 4 p.m. April 29.
ET CETERA
Sky Over Macon
Explore the wonders above us through a planetarium show and telescopes in the observatory. $10, $5 for children (children younger than 5 are not allowed in planetarium). 478-477-3232 ext. 323. www.masmacon.org. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon. 8:15 p.m. (show) and 9 p.m. (observatory, weather permitting) April 27.
Confederate Memorial Day
Event will feature memorial service, a gun salute by the 53rd Georgia re-enactors and music and songs of the era. 478-743-1959. Confederate Triangle Park, Second and Cotton Avenue, Macon. 1 p.m. April 28.
Dragon Boat Races
Canoes with dragon heads and dragon tails, powered by teams from local businesses, will race on Lake Tobesofkee. Teams should be registered by April 20 to compete. Free with park admission for spectators. 478-745-3984 ext. 114. www.macondragonboats.org. Lake Tobesofkee, Sandy Beach Park, 6880 Moseley Dixon Road, Macon. 1 p.m. April 28.
Hay House Spring Stroll
The 25th annual tour of Macon homes and gardens will be held in the Stanislaus neighborhood off Vineville Avenue. For prices and times, call 478-742-8155 or visit wwwhayhousemacon.org. May 4-6.
Mid-Century Bike Tour
Tour will focus on the mid-century architecture and resources in the Idle Hour neighborhood. Free. 478-742-5084. www.historicmacon.org. Meet at the Kroger parking lot, 4650 Forsyth Road, Macon. 10-11:30 a.m. May 5.
Artist Market
A gathering of artists selling and showing their handmade creations. Presented by Artists & Makers on Mossland. Funky junk, fire and folk art, vintage items and more. 478-918-5758. www.facebook.com/plunderJUNKbyVYA/239. Mossland Drive, Perry. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 5.
CALL FOR ENTRIES/AUDITIONS
Middle Georgia Youth Ballet 2018-2019 Company Auditions
For intermediate to advanced dancers ages 12 (by Sept. 1) to 18. Dancers should be enrolled in at least 3 dance classes weekly. Girls should bring both ballet and pointe shoes and a parent must sign student’s audition card. Mandatory meeting for parents and dancers at 6 p.m. 478-746-7083. Dance Arts Studio, 3015 Vineville Ave., Macon. 4 p.m. May 4.
Auditions for “Don’t Dress for Dinner”
Warner Robin’s Little Theatre’s production of the comic farce by Marc Camoletti, adapted by Robin Hawdon. Roles available for three men and three women, ages 20 to mid-50s. Performance dates are June 15-30. 478-929-4579. wrlt.org. Warner Robins Little Theater, 502 S. Pleasant Hill Road, Warner Robins. 7:30 p.m. May 7-8.
