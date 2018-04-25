Looking for something to do? Turn to your local theater

While the current entertainment season has by no means sounded its last hurrah, the big springtime news is the announcement of the 2018-19 seasons.
First out of the gate was the Backlot Players. It seems like just yesterday that this group was renovating the handsome Rose Theatre on the square in Forsyth. The new season will open with the summer production, “Back to the 80’s,” described as a “feel-good musical.” The fall show, “Exit Laughing” will be followed by the classic “Anne of Green Gables,” a production of the Backlot Youth. The season will conclude with Neil Simon’s “God’s Favorite” and the comedy “Independence Day at Happy Meadows.”
In the hot-off-the-press department, we have the line-up from Theatre Macon, announced at last weekend’s Preview Party. This is an exciting time at the Cherry Street facility, as the much-loved Jim Crisp enters retirement and new artistic director Richard Frazier takes the helm.
“Peter and the Star Catcher” will lead off in the fall, followed by “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” and — at Christmas — the Broadway hit, “Mary Poppins.” My favorite two are up next, “Sense and Sensibility” and “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time.” “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” will close out the season. Mixed in are two more Disney musicals — “Aladdin Jr.” and “High School Musical,” presented by the Youth Actors Company.
The summer musical for 2019 will be “Sister Act.” But long before we get there we have to finish the current season. Theatre Macon will be presenting “Waiting in the Wings” (a heart-warmer by Noel Coward) May 18-27, followed by the 2018 summer musical, “Momma Mia.”
Macon Little Theatre will wrap up its 2018 offerings with “The Scarlett Girls,” followed this summer by the musical “Ragtime.” At Warner Robins Little Theatre, the current season is winding up this weekend with the final performances of “The Savannah Sipping Society,” a comedy about strong Southern women. Also in Houston County, the Perry Players will close its season with the heart-warmer “Driving Miss Daisy,” followed by “Sundown at Timberlane Drive” in June and “Ragtime” in July.
One thing is abundantly clear: We have an enormous amount of quality theater to look forward to.
Up the road in Atlanta, it may be almost impossible to get tickets to see “Hamilton,” but the good news is tickets are now on sale to see another big hit, “The Book of Mormon,” coming to the Fox Theatre July 17-22.
Music and art, too
There are still several music events remaining this season, but time is running out. The last of the Metropolitan Opera’s HD broadcasts features Massenet’s “Cendrillon” (a variation of the Cinderella story) that will be at the Douglass Theatre on April 28.
That same day, Little Carnegie of the South is presenting pianist David Brunell. At the Douglass on April 29 is “Ray Charles on My Mind,” complete with a 12-piece orchestra.
Above all, don’t forget Mother’s Day with the Georgia Symphony Orchestra.
In art news, the new St. Francis Arts Center on Forest Hill Road will host its first Emerging Artist Show with an opening reception on May 12. Running through June 1, the show will include drawing, painting, photography, sculpture and ceramics.
