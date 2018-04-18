Out & About Calendar for April 20, 2018

FESTIVALS AND FAIRS
Daylily Festival
Arts and crafts, live music, food vendor, kids’ area. $2; $1 seniors, military and law enforcement, free for children 15 and younger. 478-954-0247. jonescounty.org/event/2018-daylily-festival. Pecan Orchard, 273 Railroad St., Gray. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 21.
Connections Macon
Featuring artists, art groups, music and community organizations, along with food vendors and childrens’ activities. A free trolley will run through the east side of Macon to provide transportation to the event. Free. 478-973-9089. Mill Hill Community Arts Center, 213 Clinton St., Macon. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. April 21.
Just Tap’d Craft Beer Festival
Sample a variety of craft beers during a day of music, food and fun. Free to attend, beer tasting $35 and $55. 478-954-5540. www.justtapdfestival.com. Poplar Street, Macon. Noon-5 p.m., after party 6-10 p.m. April 21.
Open Streets Macon
Nearly two miles of downtown Macon streets will become a paved park for people bike, play and re-imagine public streets can be used. Free. 478-335-1236. www.bikewalkmacon.com. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard (from the Ocmulgee River to the Industrial District) and Cherry Street (from Cherry Street Plaza to Bernd Park). 2-6 p.m. April 22.
Pan African Festival
Featuring music, dance, food, art, storytelling and food trucks. Legendary funk group Midnight Star will headline main concert. 478-743-8544. www.tubmanmuseum.com. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive, Macon. Noon-10 p.m. April 28-29.
LIVE MUSIC
Jimmy Hall Birthday Bash
The former lead singer for Wet Willie with special guests. $20-$28. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m. April 20.
Mercer Percussion Ensemble
A performance of traditional and non-traditional percussion music. Along with conductor Marcus Reddick and Bear Steel. Free. 478-301-5751. music.mercer.edu. Townsend School of Music, 1329 Adams St., Macon. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 20.
McCorkle Pops
Fourth annual concert will feature movie themes, marches, and favorites for every musical taste. Douglas Hill conducts. Free. 478-301-5751. music.mercer.edu. McCorkle Band Room, Townsend School of Music, 1329 Adams St., Macon. 2-4 p.m. April 21.
M. Ward
Singer-songwriter and guitarist performs mixture of folk and blues-inspired Americana. With Laura Veirs. $20-$28. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m. April 21.
Jazz Combo
Monty Coleg directs. Free. 478-301-5751. music.mercer.edu. Townsend School of Music, 1329 Adams St., Macon. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 24.
Shinyribs
Band has a country-soul, swamp-funk sound. With Sam Morrow. $15. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m. April 24.
Anderson East
R&B performer. With Mt. Joy. $15-$22. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m. April 26.
The Vegabonds
Rock band performs at official Anderson East after party. $10. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery, 543 Cherry St., Macon. 11 p.m. April 26.
The Duttons
Group performs a mixture of bluegrass to classical music and about everything in between. $39. 478-301-5470. www.thegrandmacon.com. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 7:30 p.m. April 27.
Yacht Rock Schooner
Group performs smooth sounds of the late ‘70s and early ‘80s. Must be 18 or older to attend. $15-$20. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m. April 27.
Zoso - The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience
The look and sound of the legendary band. $15-$18. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m. April 28.
Ruen Brothers
Rock band. $10. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery, 543 Cherry St., Macon. 11 p.m. April 28.
Ray Charles On My Mind
Concert/theater work featuring 12-piece orchestra and three vocalists brings the music and the story of the soul and R&B legend to life. $20-$25. 478-742-2000. www.douglasstheatre.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Macon. 6 p.m. April 29.
Rhythm N Jazz Spring Concert Series
Featuring Interchange and the Neubreed Band. Free. Gateway Park, 301 Riverside Drive, Macon. 6 p.m. April 29.
Denny Hanson
Self-described performer of “Weirdo Pop.” $10. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery, 543 Cherry St., Macon. 6:30 p.m. April 29.
CLASSICAL MUSIC
Organ recital and Traditional English Afternoon Tea
Performance by Middle Georgia Flute Choir led by choirmaster and organist Kipp Gill. Tea follows. $20. 478-335-1487. www.allsaintswr.org. All Saints Episcopal Church, 1708 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. 2 p.m. April 22.
“Mozart’s Requiem”
Featuring the Choral Society, University Choir, Mercer Singers and Robert McDuffie Center for Strings. $10. 478-301-5751. music.mercer.edu. Mulberry Street United Methodist Church, 719 Mulberry St., Macon. 4-6 p.m. April 22.
Mercer University Orchestra
Rochester (N.Y.) Philharmonic Orchestra conductor Ward Stare leads the orchestra for the evening. Free. 478-301-5751. music.mercer.edu. Townsend School of Music, 1329 Adams St., Macon. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 25.
Flute Fantasy
Keyy Via conducts a spring repertoire. Free. 478-301-5751. music.mercer.edu. Townsend School of Music, 1329 Adams St., Macon. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 26.
Mercer Singers
Group’s farewell concert. Free. 478-301-5751. music.mercer.edu. Townsend School of Music, 1329 Adams St., Macon. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 28.
David Brunell
Internationally acclaimed pianist in concert. Reception after performance. $25. 478-256-3388. www.littlecarnegie.com. Little Carnegie of the South, 1962 Forsyth St., Macon. 7:30 p.m. April 28.
Merling Trio
Featuring Renata Artman Knific on violin, Susan Wiersma Uchimura on piano and Bruce Uchimura on cello. Free. 478-745-3331. vinevillemethodist.com. Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Ave., Macon. 4 p.m. April 29.
COMEDY SHOWS
Throw Back Jams & Jokes
Featuring the comedy of Chris Thomas, Hamburger and Shuckey Duckey. $25-$35. 478-742-2000. www.douglasstheatre.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon. 5 p.m. April 21.
James Gregory, the Funniest Man in America
Comedian, humorist, storyteller. $38-$48. 478-742-2000. www.douglasstheatre.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Macon. 7:30 p.m. April 27.
Jerry Seinfeld
One of the most popular comedians of our time perform his signature stand-up routine. $50 - $150. 478-803-1593000. www.maconcentreplex.org/event/jerry-seinfeld. Macon City Auditorium, 415 First St., Macon. 7 p.m. May 10.
THEATER
“God of Carnage”
Mercer University Theatre presents a drama about what happens when two married couples meet to discuss a playground altercation between the their sons. $15, $10 Mercer students, falcuty and staff. 478-301-5470. tattnall.mercer.edu. Tattnall Square Center for the Arts, 1096 College St., Macon. 7:30 p.m. April 20-21, 2:30 p.m. April 22.
“The Savannah Sipping Society”
Comedy about four unique Southern women trying to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years. $16, $14 seniors and military with ID. 478-929-4579. wrlt.org. Warner Robins Little Theatre, 502 S. Pleasant Hill Road, Warner Robins. 8 p.m. April 20-21 and 25-28, 2:30 p.m. April 22.
“Elvis from Vegas to Macon”
Jason Sikes performs the King’s music. $20. 478-742-2000. www.douglasstheatre.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Macon. 3 p.m. April 22.
Met: “Cendrillon”
Metropolitan Opera Live. Showing at the Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and the Galleria Mall Stadium Cinemas 15, 2980 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. $24 adults, $20 seniors and students. metopera.org/hdlive. 478-742-2000. 12:55 p.m. April 28.
MUSIC HALLS
Oak Grove Jamboree & Opry House
Dancing and country music. Oak Grove Community Center, 1134 Ga. 126 South, Cochran. Free. 478-308-4559. 6:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Ole Clinton Opry
215 Old Ga. 18, Gray. $2 admission at the door, free for ages 16 and younger. 478-825-4118 or clintonopry.com. 5:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Hollonville Opry House
Scott Barrett, Troublesome Creek and Flint River Bluegrass. Music starts at 6:30 p.m. Ga. 362, Hollonville. Free; operated on donations. 770-228-4832 or hollonvilleopry.com. 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Powersville Opry
4:15 p.m. Powersville House Band. 6 p.m. Blue Tick Deville Band. 7:15 p.m. Magnum Country. South onto Powersville Road off Ga. 247 Connector between Warner Robins and Ga. 49. Free. 478-328-0678. 4-9 p.m. Saturday; Also open 7 p.m. Monday night, jam and open mic.
Wagon House Opry
6-7:30 p.m. Curtis Scott. 7:30-9 p.m. Down the Hill County Band. Drawing at 9 p.m. 699 Altman Road, Haddock. Donations at the door will be accepted. Contact Randy, 478-363-1274. 6-9 p.m. second, third and fifth Saturday of each month.
MOVIES
Backlot Drive-in Movie: “Step”
The senior year of a girls’ high-school step dance team unfolds against the background of inner-city Baltimore. Free. 478-743-8544. www.tubmanmuseum.com. Tubman Museum, 310 Cherry St., Macon. 7:30 p.m. April 20.
“The Little Mermaid”
One of Disney’s most beloved animated fairy tales. Free, popcorn and drinks for sale. 478- 752-1585. georgiasportshalloffame.com/site. Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, 301 Cherry St., Macon. 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. April 21.
“The Shape of Water”
At a top secret research facility in the 1960s, a lonely janitor forms a unique relationship with an amphibious creature that is being held in captivity. Oscar winner for Best Picture. $6, includes popcorn and drink. 478-742-2000. www.douglasstheatre.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Macon. 7 p.m. April 26.
Macon Film Guild: “In Between”
Three Palestinian women living in a Tel Aviv apartment try to find a middle ground between traditional and modern culture. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Macon. 2 p.m. 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m. May 13.
BOOK EVENTS/LECTURES
Friends of the Library Saturday Book Sale
Like-new hardbacks $5, paperbacks $2.50. Cash or check. 2720 Riverside Drive. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 21.
FUNDRAISERS
Robins Flying High BBQ Festival
More than 26 competitors face off in event sanctioned by Georgia BBQ Association. Proceeds benefit the midstate disabled, homeless and families of veterans. Free. 478-954-2115. Perkins Park & Pavilion, 105 Mulberry Court, Warner Robins. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 20-21.
4-Man Scramble Golf Tournament
Benefits Family Counseling Center of Central Georgia. $100. 478-745-2811. Healy Point Country Club, 293 River North Blvd., Macon. 9 a.m. (check in 8 a.m.) April 27.
Dinner of the Diamond
A steak, burgers and bacon-themed dinner will be served on the infield of Luther Williams Field. Food will be served by members of the Macon Bacon baseball team. Also includes concert by the Grapevine. Proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Georgia. $50, $5 for concert only in stands. 478-743-4153. Luther Williams Field, Willie Smokey Glover Drive, Macon. 6:30 p.m. (dinner) and 7:30 p.m. (concert) May 30.
EXHIBITIONS
Fired Works
Georgia’s premier exhibit of artistic and functional pottery. $5, $40 in advance and $50 at door for Preview Party at 6-9 p.m. April 13. 478-743-6940. www.firedworksmacon.com/. Round Building, Central City Park, Macon. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. April 20, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 21, noon-4 p.m. April 22.
Visual Excursions Shared Exhibition
Featuring works by Carol Griffin and Maureen Persons. Free. 478-744-9557. www.middlegeorgiaart.org. 478-743-6940. www.maconartsalliance.org. Macon Arts Alliance, 486 First St. Macon. Exhibits run through April 27.
“Earth, Wind & Fire”
A celebration of the elements, showcasing works relating to the world around us. Free. 478-744-9557. www.middlegeorgiaart.org. Middle Georgia Art Association, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon. Exhibit runs through May 12.
MARKETS
State Farmers Market
Farmers selling fresh produce, as well as dealers year-round. 2055 Eisenhower Parkway. 6 a.m.-10 a.m. daily.
Mulberry Market
Locally grown and produced vegetables, dairy, meat, desserts and more. Tattnall Square Park. Free to attend. www.chwg.org. 3:30-7 p.m. April 25.
International City Farmers Market
Featuring Georgia-grown/made foods. Local, seasonal produce, meat, milk and more. Watson Boulevard and Maple Street, in front of Perkins Field, Warner Robins. 478-225-7626. Facebook.com/internationalcityfarmersmarket. 1-6 p.m. April 25.
Original Farmers Market of Perry
Local produce, baked goods, flowers, eggs and more. Abba House Thrift Store parking lot, 1309 Main St., Perry. 478-954-5445. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. April 21.
Native Plant Sale
Students and faculty members from Georgia Military College-Warner Robins Campus STEM Club will be available to answer questions and provide recommendations for the best plants to suit your landscape needs. Free. 478-929-7258. Native Plant Education Center, 115 Prince Street, Warner Robins. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 21.
Polar Bear Den
Story time plus crafts for ages 2-5.$5, one free adult for every child. masmacon.org. 478-477-3232. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon. 10:30 a.m. May 1.
Interstellar Saturday: Exploring the Universe and Beyond
Planetarium expert Phil Croce present two unique experiences: “The Upcoming Sky Extravaganza” is a look at sky events coming in 2018 and in “Death By Universe and Other Happy Thoughts of a Sky Observer,” Groce will focus on the importance of astronomy and its role in our everyday lives in Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. 478-477-3232. masmacon.org. 1-5 p.m. April 21.
CHURCH/CHRISTIAN EVENTS
Gospel singing
Becky Hataway and Abundant Grace with Savannah Bell. Free. love offering will be taken. 478-923-9822. www.bbtwr.com. Bible Baptist Temple, 2601 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. 6 p.m. April 22.
ET CETERA
Pet Show
Museum of Arts and Sciences is holding event for 62nd time. Children can show their pets in categories including Best Dressed, Best Behaved, Cutest Walk and Most Unique. Winners in each category compete for Best in Show. $2 for each pet registered. 478-477-3232. www.masmacon.org. Coliseum Northside Hospital, 400 Charter Blvd. Macon. 2-4:30 p.m. April 22.
Family Empowerment Day
A variety of events, music and discussions. Free. 478-743-8544. www.tubmanmuseum.com. Tubman Museum, 310 Cherry St., Macon. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 21.
Sky Over Macon
Explore the wonders above us through a planetarium show and telescopes in the observatory. $10, $5 for children (children younger than 5 are now allowed in planetarium). 478-477-3232 ext. 323. www.masmacon.org. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon. 8:15 p.m. (show) and 9 p.m. (observatory, weather permitting) April 27.
Dragon Boat Races
canoes with dragon heads and dragon tails, powered by teams from local businesses, will race on Lake Tobesofkee. Teams should be registered by April 20 to compete. Free with park admission for spectators. 478-745-3984 ext. 114. www.macondragonboats.org. Lake Tobesofkee, Sandy Beach Park, 6880 Moseley Dixon Road, Macon. 1 p.m. April 28.
Artist Market
A gathering of artists selling and showing their handmade creations. Presented by Artists & Makers on Mossland. Funky junk, fire and folk art, vintage items and more. 478-918-5758. www.facebook.com/plunderJUNKbyVYA/239. Mossland Drive, Perry. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 5.
CALL FOR ENTRIES/AUDITIONS
Auditions for “Mamma Mia”
Theatre Macon’s summer musical. Multiple roles available for men and women ages 15-60. Be prepared to sing 16 bars of a song of your choice. Bring sheet music, piano accompanist will be available. Wear comfortable clothing for possible dance audition. Readings may be assigned at the time of the audition. Performance dates are July 6-27. Rehearsals begin May 29. 7:30 p.m. April 23-24.
How to get your news in Out & About
Information must be received by email at least one week before Friday publication. Email to out&about@macon.com. Do not send flyers or another attachments.
All news releases must have the following information: Name and description of event; specific location (including street address); date, time and cost of event; contact name and phone number. Include a high resolution photo if you have one.
