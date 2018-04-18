10 Days Calendar

Friday
April 20
Fired Works
Georgia’s premier exhibit of artistic and functional pottery. $5, $40 in advance and $50 at door for Preview Party at 6-9 p.m. April 13. 478-743-6940. www.firedworksmacon.com/. Round Building, Central City Park, Macon. 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
“God of Carnage”
Mercer University Theatre presents a drama about what happens when two married couples meet to discuss a playground altercation between the their sons. $15, $10 Mercer students, falcuty and staff. 478-301-5470. tattnall.mercer.edu. Tattnall Square Center for the Arts, 1096 College St., Macon. 7:30 p.m.
Backlot Drive-in Movie: “Step”
The senior year of a girls’ high-school step dance team unfolds against the background of inner-city Baltimore. Free. 478-743-8544. www.tubmanmuseum.com. Tubman Museum, 310 Cherry St., Macon. 7:30 p.m.
“The Savannah Sipping Society”
Comedy about four unique Southern women trying to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years. $16, $14 seniors and military with ID. 478-929-4579. wrlt.org. Warner Robins Little Theatre, 502 S. Pleasant Hill Road, Warner Robins. 8 p.m.
Jimmy Hall Birthday Bash
The former lead singer for Wet Willie with special guests. $20-$28. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m.
Saturday
April 21
Fired Works
Round Building, Central City Park, Macon. (See Friday, April 20). 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Daylily Festival
Arts and crafts, live music, food vendor, kids’ area. $2; $1 seniors, military and law enforcement, free for children 15 and younger. 478-954-0247. jonescounty.org/event/2018-daylily-festival. Pecan Orchard, 273 Railroad St., Gray. 10 a.m.-5 p.m
“The Little Mermaid”
One of Disney’s most beloved animated fairy tales. Free, popcorn and drinks for sale. 478- 752-1585. georgiasportshalloffame.com/site. Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, 301 Cherry St., Macon. 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Connections Macon
Featuring artists, art groups, music and community organizations, along with food vendors and childrens’ activities. A free trolley will run through the east side of Macon to provide transportation to the event. Free. 478-973-9089. Mill Hill Community Arts Center, 213 Clinton St., Macon. 11 a.m.-4 p.m
McCorkle Pops
Fourth annual concert will feature movie themes, marches, and favorites for every musical taste. Douglas Hill conducts. Free. 478-301-5751. music.mercer.edu. McCorkle Band Room, Townsend School of Music, 1329 Adams St., Macon. 2-4 p.m.
Throw Back Jams & Jokes
Featuring the comedy of Chris Thomas, Hamburger and Shuckey Duckey. $25-$35. 478-742-2000. www.douglasstheatre.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Macon. 5 p.m.
“God of Carnage”
Tattnall Square Center for the Arts, 1096 College St., Macon. (See Friday, April 13). 7:30 p.m.
“The Savannah Sipping Society”
Warner Robins Little Theatre, 502 S. Pleasant Hill Road, Warner Robins. (See Friday, April 20). 8 p.m.
Sunday
April 22
Fired Works
Round Building, Central City Park, Macon. (See Friday, April 20). noon-4 p.m.
Open Streets Macon
Nearly two miles of downtown Macon streets will become a paved park for people bike, play and re-imagine public streets can be used. Free. 478-335-1236. www.bikewalkmacon.com. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard (from the Ocmulgee River to the Industrial District) and Cherry Street (from Cherry Street Plaza to Bernd Park). 2-6 p.m.
Pet Show
Museum of Arts and Sciences is holding event for 62nd time. Children can show their pets in categories including Best Dressed, Best Behaved, Cutest Walk and Most Unique. Winners in each category compete for Best in Show. $2 for each pet registered. 478-477-3232. www.masmacon.org. Coliseum Northside Hospital, 400 Charter Blvd. Macon.
“The Savannah Sipping Society”
Warner Robins Little Theatre, 502 S. Pleasant Hill Road, Warner Robins. (See Friday, April 20). 2:30 p.m.
“God of Carnage”
Tattnall Square Center for the Arts, 1096 College St., Macon. (See Friday, April 20). 2:30 p.m.
“Mozart’s Requiem”
Featuring the Choral Society, University Choir, Mercer Singers and Robert McDuffie Center for Strings. $10. 478-301-5751. music.mercer.edu. Mulberry Street United Methodist Church, 719 Mulberry St., Macon. 4-6 p.m
Monday
April 23
State Farmers Market
Farmers selling fresh produce, as well as dealers year-round. 2055 Eisenhower Parkway. 6 a.m.-10 a.m. daily.
Tuesday
April 24
Jazz Combo
Monty Coleg directs. Free. 478-301-5751. music.mercer.edu. Townsend School of Music, 1329 Adams St., Macon. 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Wednesday
April 25
Mercer University Orchestra
Rochester (N.Y.) Philharmonic Orchestra conductor Ward Stare leads the orchestra for the evening. Free. 478-301-5751. music.mercer.edu. Townsend School of Music, 1329 Adams St., Macon. 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Thursday
April 26
“The Shape of Water”
At a top secret research facility in the 1960s, a lonely janitor forms a unique relationship with an amphibious creature that is being held in captivity. Oscar winner for Best Picture. $6, includes popcorn and drink. 478-742-2000. www.douglasstheatre.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Macon. 7 p.m.
Friday
April 27
James Gregory, the Funniest Man in America
Comedian, humorist, storyteller. $38-$48. 478-742-2000. www.douglasstheatre.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Macon. 7:30 p.m.
Yacht Rock Schooner
Group performs smooth sounds of the late ‘70s and early ‘80s. Must be 18 or older to attend. $15-$20. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m.
Saturday
April 28
Pan African Festival
Featuring music, dance, food, art, storytelling and food trucks. Legendary funk group Midnight Star will headline main concert. 478-743-8544. www.tubmanmuseum.com. Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive, Macon. Noon-10 p.m.
Dragon Boat Races
canoes with dragon heads and dragon tails, powered by teams from local businesses, will race on Lake Tobesofkee. Teams should be registered by April 20 to compete. Free with park admission for spectators. 478-745-3984 ext. 114. www.macondragonboats.org. Lake Tobesofkee, Sandy Beach Park, 6880 Moseley Dixon Road, Macon. 1 p.m.
David Brunell
Internationally acclaimed pianist in concert. Reception after performance. $25. 478-256-3388. www.littlecarnegie.com. Little Carnegie of the South, 1962 Forsyth St., Macon. 7:30 p.m.
Sunday
April 29
Ray Charles On My Mind
Concert/theater work featuring 12-piece orchestra and three vocalists brings the music and the story of the soul and R&B legend to life. $20-$25. 478-742-2000. www.douglasstheatre.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Macon. 6 p.m.
How to get your news in Out & About
Information must be received by email at least one week before Friday publication. Email to out&about@macon.com. Do not send flyer or attachment.
All news releases must have the following information: Name and description of event; specific location (including street address); date, time and cost of event; contact name and phone number. Include a high resolution photo if you have one.
