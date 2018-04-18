Main Street Macon could win $25,000. Here's how to help

Main Street Macon is vying for the $25,000 cash prize to be awarded in a competition that helps promote the importance of America’s Main Streets and the small businesses that help them thrive.
The third annual America’s Main Street Contest, which launched in February, celebrates the work of downtown improvement districts. It is an initiative by Independent We Stand, a nationwide movement of independent small business owners who aim to inspire other small business owners to better understand and celebrate their locally owned status, while educating consumers about the importance and economic benefits of supporting them.
“Our Independent We Stand America’s Main Streets contest shines a light on the pride business owners and communities take in their Main Streets,” co-founder Bill Brunelle said in a statement. “We know small businesses on these Main Streets help them thrive and have a measurable economic impact.”
Main Street Macon, which is committed to the revitalization and economic development of our central business district, has documented over $19 million of public and private investment in downtown Macon. If it is awarded the $25,000 prize, Main Street Macon plans to use the funds to promote our galleries, shops, venues and other businesses as unique destinations and places of value and enjoyment for locals and tourists.
This round of voting ends Sunday, so vote now for Main Street Macon at https://MainStreetContest.com/profile/19 to advance the organization to the next round in the America’s Main Street Contest.
Film of the Week
“The Shape of Water,” the 2017 fantasy drama, is next week’s Thursday Night at the Movies selection at the Douglass Theatre. The critically acclaimed film, which tells the love story between a mute janitor and a captive fish man from the Amazon, has a 92 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and lots of industry awards and award nominations.
Accolades for “The Shape of Water” include 13 nominations at the 90th Academy Awards, where it won four awards, including Best Picture. It was nominated for seven awards at the 75th Golden Globe Awards (with two wins), received 12 nominations and three awards at the 71st British Academy Film Awards, and was given 12 nominations at the 23 Critics’ Choice Awards (with four awards). It won for Best Director at all four award ceremonies.
“The Shape of Water” is on many critics’ year-end top 10 lists and one of the American Film Institute’s Top 10 Films of 2017.
See “The Shape of Water” at 7 p.m. April 26.
