10 Days Calendar

Friday
April 13
“God of Carnage”
Mercer University Theatre presents a drama about what happens when two married couples meet to discuss a playground altercation between the their sons. $15, $10 Mercer students, falcuty and staff. 478-301-5470. tattnall.mercer.edu. Tattnall Square Center for the Arts, 1096 College St., Macon. 7:30 p.m.
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”
William Shakespeare’s fantastical comedy. $25, $20 seniors 60 and older, $15 through age 22. 478-746-9485. www.theatremacon.com. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m.
Susto
Indie rock band. With Neighborhood Lady. $10-$17. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m.
Saturday
April 14
Fired Works
Georgia’s premier exhibit of artistic and functional pottery. $5, $40 in advance and $50 at door for Preview Party at 6-9 p.m. April 13. 478-743-6940. www.firedworksmacon.com/. Round Building, Central City Park, Macon. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder”
The winner of the 2014 Tony Award for Best Musical tells the story of the heir to a family fortune who sets out to jump the line of succession by eliminating relatives. $57.50-$65. 478-301-5470. www.thegrandmacon.com. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 7:30 p.m.
“God of Carnage”
Tattnall Square Center for the Arts, 1096 College St., Macon. (See Friday, April 13). 7:30 p.m.
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”
Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon. (See Friday, April 13). 8 p.m.
Sunday
April 15
“God of Carnage”
Tattnall Square Center for the Arts, 1096 College St., Macon. (See Friday, April 13). 2:30 p.m.
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”
Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon. (See Friday, April 13). 2:30 p.m.
“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder”
The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. (See Saturday, April 14). 7:30 p.m.
Fired Works
Round Building, Central City Park, Macon. See Saturday, April 14). noon-4 p.m.
Monday
April 16
State Farmers Market
Farmers selling fresh produce, as well as dealers year-round. 2055 Eisenhower Parkway. 6 a.m.-10 a.m. daily.
Tuesday
April 17
Macon Film Guild: “Human Flow”
The displaced, migratory people of Syria and other nations in crisis are shown in this documentary that is a detailed and heartbreaking exploration of the global refugee crisis. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Macon. 7 p.m.
Beatles vs. Stones — A Musical Showdown
Featuring tribute bands Abbey Road and Satisfaction. $25-$35. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m.
Wednesday
April 18
Jamey Johnson
Country singer whose hits include “The Dollar” and “In Color,” which was named Song of the Year by both the ACM Awards and CMA Awards. $30-$40. 478-751-9232. www.maconcentreplex.org/auditorium. Macon City Auditorium, 415 First St., Macon. 8 p.m.
Thursday
April 19
Young Artists in Concert
Featuring students from the studio of Jack Mitchener, professor of organ and director of the Townsend-McAfee Institute of Church Music at Mercer University. Part of Third Thursday Organ Interludes series. Free, but donations to the Vision 20/20 Fund are welcomed. A catered lunch is available after each concert for $10 per person. 478.-745-1631 ext. 120. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar St., Macon. Noon, April 19.
“God of Carnage”
Tattnall Square Center for the Arts, 1096 College St., Macon. (See Friday, April 13). 7:30 p.m.
Davina & the Vagabonds
Jazz blues band. $12. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery 543 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m.
North Mississippi Allstars
Southern rock/blues band. $20-$30. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m.
Friday
April 20
Mercer Percussion Ensemble
A performance of traditional and non-traditional percussion music. Along with conductor Marcus Reddick and Bear Steel. Free. 478-301-5751. music.mercer.edu. Townsend School of Music, 1329 Adams St., Macon. 7:30-9:30 p.m.
“God of Carnage”
Tattnall Square Center for the Arts, 1096 College St., Macon. (See Friday, April 13). 7:30 p.m.
“The Savannah Sipping Society”
Comedy about four unique Southern women trying to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years. $16, $14 seniors and military with ID. 478-929-4579. wrlt.org. Warner Robins Little Theatre, 502 S. Pleasant Hill Road, Warner Robins. 8 p.m.
Jimmy Hall Birthday Bash
The former lead singer for Wet Willie with special guests. $20-$28. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m.
Saturday
April 21
“The Little Mermaid”
One of Disney’s most beloved animated fairy tales. Free, popcorn and drinks for sale. 478- 752-1585. georgiasportshalloffame.com/site. Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, 301 Cherry St., Macon. 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
McCorkle Pops
Fourth annual concert will feature movie themes, marches, and favorites for every musical taste. Douglas Hill conducts. Free. 478-301-5751. music.mercer.edu. McCorkle Band Room, Townsend School of Music, 1329 Adams St., Macon. 2-4 p.m.
Throw Back Jams & Jokes
Featuring the comedy of Chris Thomas, Hamburger and Shuckey Duckey. $25-$35. 478-742-2000. www.douglasstheatre.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Macon. 5 p.m.
“God of Carnage”
Tattnall Square Center for the Arts, 1096 College St., Macon. (See Friday, April 13). 7:30 p.m.
“The Savannah Sipping Society”
Warner Robins Little Theatre, 502 S. Pleasant Hill Road, Warner Robins. (See Friday, April 20). 8 p.m.
Sunday
April 22
Organ recital and Traditional English Afternoon Tea
Performance by Middle Georgia Flute Choir led by choirmaster and organist Kipp Gill. Tea follows. $20. 478-335-1487. www.allsaintswr.org. All Saints Episcopal Church, 1708 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. 2 p.m.
“The Savannah Sipping Society”
Warner Robins Little Theatre, 502 S. Pleasant Hill Road, Warner Robins. (See Friday, April 20). 2:30 p.m.
“God of Carnage”
Tattnall Square Center for the Arts, 1096 College St., Macon. (See Friday, April 13). 2:30 p.m.
“Mozart’s Requiem”
Featuring the Choral Society, University Choir, Mercer Singers and Robert McDuffie Center for Strings. $10. 478-301-5751. music.mercer.edu. Mulberry Street United Methodist Church, 719 Mulberry St., Macon. 4-6 p.m
