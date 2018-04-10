Celebrate! There's good news for music and the arts in Macon this week

SHARE COPY LINK The first phase of renovations to the future Mill Hill Community Arts Center are on track to be completed in November. Take a peek at some of the work that's being done on the centerpiece of a new arts village in the historic Fort Hawkins neighbor Woody Marshall; Stanley Dunlap

The first phase of renovations to the future Mill Hill Community Arts Center are on track to be completed in November. Take a peek at some of the work that's being done on the centerpiece of a new arts village in the historic Fort Hawkins neighbor Woody Marshall; Stanley Dunlap