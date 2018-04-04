Dweezil Zappa serves “Choice Cuts” of father’s music

Dweezil Zappa is courting both his father’s and his own fans with his “Choice Cuts” tour in Macon on April 8 at the Hargray Capitol Theatre.
His father is legendary composer, guitarist, rock icon and cultural provocateur Frank Zappa, who founded the Mothers of Invention in the 1960s and for decades beyond put together some of the most musically gifted bands to play his most challenging compositions.
As he has on other tours, Dweezil Zappa is working to keep the legacy of his father’s music alive by drawing from his father’s vast repertoire. This time, Dweezil Zappa said he’s going for the “meatiest tracks” and “boldest compositions.”
That says a lot for either Zappa.
And the tour’s logo may say it best.
The “Choice Cuts” tour and “meatiest tracks” descriptions aren’t represented on the tour poster by a cow or lamb, but by a rhinoceros with butcher cut marks showing delectable slices of the genres Frank Zappa used to express his musical urges. There’s rock and blues, of course, and then there’s classical, doo wop, funk, jazz, improvisation and more. Even hit music.
In delighting Frank Zappa fans old and new on the tour, Dweezil Zappa gives his own fans plenty to chew on through his masterful guitar work and musicianship.
In many ways, Dweezil Zappa, 48, was like any other teenager growing up in the 1980s wanting to play guitar and be in a band.
In other ways, not so much.
According to his biography at www.dweezilzappa.com, Dweezil Zappa’s father Frank gave him his first guitar at 6. It was a Fender Music Master, the same sort of beginner guitar lots of kids got from mothers and fathers. By the early 1980s, when he was 12, Dweezil Zappa was still following a path similar to most musically interested kids his age — he was listening to the likes of Queen, AC/DC, Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath, The Beatles, The Who, Jimi Hendrix and Eddie Van Halen.
But his musical path soon diverted from the norm. While he spent hours working out guitar stuff on his own, just like others did, his guitar teachers weren’t the guy down the street who taught at the local music store, they were the likes of family friend and guitar wunderkind Edward Van Halen and the virtuoso guitarist from his father’s band, Steve Vai.
To say the least, with great guidance and his own effort, the Zappa kid got good.
He’ll show how good on the Hargray Capitol stage.
Dweezil Zappa
Where: Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon
When: 8 p.m. April 8, doors open at 7 p.m.
Cost: $25-$75
Information: 478-257-6391, www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com, www.dweezilzappa.com
