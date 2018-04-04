10 Days Calendar

Friday
April 6
“Cosi fan tutte: Women are Like That”
The Mercer University Opera performs one of the most popular works by Mozart. $ 15, free for Mercer faculty, staff and students, and other students with a school ID. 478-301-2748. www.mercer.edu/music. Neva Langley Fickling Hall, Mercer University, Macon. 7:30 p.m.
Chris Knight
Singer-songwriter whose work has been compared to John Prine, Johnny Cash and “Nebraska”-era Bruce Springsteen. $17-$20. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m.
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”
William Shakespeare’s fantastical comedy. $12, $20 seniors 60 and older, $15 through age 22. 478-746-9485. www.theatremacon.com. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m.
Saturday
April 7
Pancake Breakfast
All proceeds benefit the Southwest High School Alumni Association Scholarship Fund. $5. 478-345-3018. Southwest High School, Family & Consumer Science Room (1008), 1775 Williamson Road, Macon. 8-10 a.m.
Run 2 End Alzheimer’s at the Landings
Includes 5K, 10.5K and Fun Run. Proceeds benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. $30, $15 for 12 and younger. 478-922-6556. www.run2endalz.org. Landing Pointe Plaza, 1.6 miles south of Museum of Aviation on Ga. 247, Bonaire. 8 a.m.
Flea Market Spring Sale
Featuring household items for sale to raise funds for Historic Macon Foundation. 478-742-5084. www.historicmacon.org. 357 Oglethorpe St., Macon. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Special Needs Community Egg Hunt
There will be a designated hunt area with special "beeping" eggs for the visually impaired and a designated hunting area for all other participants. Traditional eggs will be available for family members to hunt. Free. 478-988-2760. perryegghunt.eventbrite.com. Rozar Park, 1060 Keith Drive, Perry. 10-11:30 a.m. April 7.
Bearstock Music Festival
The outdoor concert will feature six local and regional artists, including Caleb Brown, Kim Meeks, Burnt Bridges, 95. Waves, Simeon and Some Kids. The family friendly event will also include food and merchandise vendors and free children’s activities. Free. (478) 301-4037. quadworks.mercer.edu. Tattnall Square Park, 1155 College St., Macon. 1-6 p.m.
“Cosi fan tutte: Women are Like That”
Neva Langley Fickling Hall, Mercer University, Macon. (See Friday, April 6). 7:30 p.m.
Drake White and the Big Fire
One of country music’s rising stars. $15-$360. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m.
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”
Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon. (See Friday, April 6). 8 p.m.
Sunday
April 8
Macon Film Guild: “The Other Side of Hope”
Comedy-drama about current refugee crisis in Europe. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 2 p.m. 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”
Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon. (See Friday, April 6). 2:30 p.m.
“Cosi fan tutte: Women are Like That”
Neva Langley Fickling Hall, Mercer University, Macon. (See Friday, April 6). 3:30 p.m.
90s Block Party
Relive the sounds of a decade with Guy featuring Teddy Riley, Jagged Edge, Next, Dru Hill and Ginuwine. $42.50-$198. 478-803-1593. www.maconcentreplex.org. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive, Macon. 7 p.m.
Dweezil Zappa
Guitarist and singer. $25-$70. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m.
Monday
April 9
Dylan LeBlanc
Singer-songwriter has an alternative county and American folk music sound. Also with The Artisanals. $15. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery 543 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m.
Tuesday
April 10
Mike Farris
Americana sound with a vivid stage presence. $20. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery 543 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m.
Wednesday
April 11
“The Case for Christ”
The true story of one man’s journey to solve the biggest mystery of all time. Free. 478-929-5795. christchapelwr.com. Christ Chapel, 2288 Moody Road, Warner Robins. 10:30 a.m.
Amanda Shires
Singer-songwriter and violin player. With Cory Branan. $16-$22. 478-257-6391. www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com. Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., Macon. 8 p.m.
Thursday
April 12
“Love Beats Rhymes”
A struggling enrolls in a poetry class. $6, includes popcorn and drink. 478-742-2000. www.douglasstheatre.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Macon. 7 p.m.
Friday
April 13
State Farmers Market
Farmers selling fresh produce, as well as dealers year-round. 2055 Eisenhower Parkway. 6 a.m.-10 a.m. daily.
Saturday
April 14
Fired Works
Georgia’s premier exhibit of artistic and functional pottery. $5, $40 in advance and $50 at door for Preview Party at 6-9 p.m. April 13. 478-743-6940. www.firedworksmacon.com/. Round Building, Central City Park, Macon. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Middle Georgia 5K Walk for Autism
Event is being help to raise awareness about autism. Free. 478-302-0662. Ocmulgee National Monument, 1207 Emory Hwy., Macon. 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder”
The winner of the 2014 Tony Award for Best Musical tells the story of the heir to a family fortune who sets out to jump the line of succession by eliminating relatives. $57.50-$65. 478-301-5470. www.thegrandmacon.com. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 7:30 p.m.
Sunday
April 15
“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder”
The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. (See Saturday, April 14). 7:30 p.m.
Fired Works
Round Building, Central City Park, Macon. See Saturday, April 14). noon-4 p.m.
